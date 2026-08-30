Aisha Lawal shared a video revealing the items she brought home from Iyabo Ojo's grandson Rakeem's first birthday celebration

The Nollywood actress had earlier faced backlash for hiding her daughter's face at the same party

The impressive gift haul drew thousands of reactions online, with many applauding Iyabo Ojo and her family

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has broken her silence following online criticism over her conduct at Iyabo Ojo's grandson's birthday party, and she's done it in the most unexpected way, by showing off exactly what she brought home.

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, Lawal took to TikTok to share a video, revealing the generous gift bag she received at young Rakeem's first birthday celebration.

Aisha Lawal returns online amid backlash over her action at Iyabo Ojo's grandson's party. Credit: aishalawal/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

What Was Inside Rakeem's Birthday Gift Bag

The actress made it clear she was thoroughly impressed by the level of generosity on display at the party. Among the items she received were a scooter, school bags packed with assorted goodies, a cooler, a flask, balls, a game racing set, different types of biscuits, chocolates, sweets, baby wipes, baby oil and body cream.

"In this life, I will never be poor," she said, adding that she "rejects poverty" and declaring that "the root of poverty is cursed in my life."

The post comes after Lawal attracted backlash for concealing her daughter's face during the same party event, with many Nigerians questioning her reasons for doing so.

Netizens hail Iyabo Ojo's family as Aisha Lawal unwrap birthday gifts. Credit: aishalawal

Source: Instagram

The video of Aisha Lawal showing the gifts from Rakeem's birthday is below:

Reactions to Aisha Lawal's video

The comment section on TikTok was filled with people sharing in Lawal's excitement. Here are some of the reactions:

@mumcy_zee wrote:

"I will never be poor in my life my children will be successful in life Allahumo Amin 🤲"

@MM RiceVendor commented:

"This is impressive God bless queen, the parents and the birthday boy"

@quinbeethriftstore said:

"Money dey where e dey o chai"

@JADYTE WEAR reacted:

"I will never be poor 😄 see gift o and they didn't sell asoebi o bcos some people use money from asoebi for souvenirs"

Aisha Lawal blows hot over Venza allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a podcast episode of the “Talk To B” hosted by Biola Adebayo, the actress described the allegation as outrageous and defamatory.

Aisha declared her intentions to seek justice in court.

“I studied law so people like this can get a good lawyer. I will sue him.I don’t know if they set him up or if he was high. He looked into a camera and said MC Oluomo gave your Venza to me,” she said

Source: Legit.ng