Mo Bimpe shared an emotional message after attending Priscilla and Juma Jux's son Rakeem's first birthday party

The actress revealed she was deliberately left out of naming ceremonies and children's birthday parties by people she knew personally

Mo Bimpe used her experience to encourage women who are still trying to conceive, sharing a heartfelt message of hope

Mo Bimpe, the Nollywood actress also known as Bimpe Adedimeji, has spoken openly about one of the most painful periods of her life, the years she spent trying to have a child while being quietly shut out of celebrations by those around her.

The actress shared the emotional post on her Instagram on Monday, 31 August 2026, following her attendance at the first birthday party of baby Rakeem, the son of Priscilla and Juma Jux.

Reactions as Mo Bimpe opens up on being excluded from baby showers before she had triplets. Photo credit@itspriscy/@mobimpe

Source: Instagram

The lavish event drew several celebrities and their families, but for Mo Bimpe, returning home that night stirred up memories she had long carried in silence.

In her post, she described how people she worked with, laughed with, and genuinely cared for chose to leave her off guest lists for baby showers, naming ceremonies, and children's birthday parties, simply because she did not yet have a child of her own.

Mo Bimpe shares pain of childlessness

"I remember wondering what I had done wrong," she wrote. "Later, I found out that some people intentionally left me out because I didn't have children. At the time, it hurt deeply. Not because I wanted pity, but because I loved children. I wanted to celebrate with people."

Mo Bimpe stirs emotion with her post after attending Priscilla's son birthday. Photo credit@mobimpe

Source: Instagram

She stressed that the exclusion compounded an already painful experience. "Struggling to conceive is already hard enough. The waiting is hard. The questions are hard. The insults are hard. The silent prayers are hard. Please don't make it harder by excluding people."

Mo Bimpe's message to women still waiting

The actress, who is now a mother of triplets, used her own turnaround to offer encouragement to women still on their fertility journey. "There was a time I had no child. Today, I am a mother of triplets. The same God who remembered me has not forgotten you," she wrote.

The actress acknowledged the emotional toll of waiting, adding: "I know there are days when your faith feels tired. I know there are moments when it seems like everyone else is moving forward. But please don't give up. What feels delayed is not denied."

Her words struck a chord with many who have lived through similar experiences.

Here is the Instagram post made by Mo Bimpe about her painful period before becoming a mother:

Fans react to Mo Bimpe's post

@preciouseze commented:

"I can relate am still in it I have never gotten any invite they will be like which baby is she coming with 🥹this is so touching."

@Gift2722 wrote:

"I use mobimpe children as point if contact (prayer) when she announced that she's carry triplet. The following month God decided to wipe my tears and answer me. I'm so happy 🥹🙏🏻 To every ttc mom God will answer you and make you laugh this year."

@pholksy couture shared:

"this is so encouraging because this was exactly how I felt when someone I was so close too decided to leave me out uninvited to her baby's birthday even when I was carried along before the birthday but I trust God to come through for me as He did for you."

@larritstiches wrote:

"This got me teary, because this happens to me too infanct they will brought souvenirs to Thier door and exclude mine but look at me today I'm in my answers prayer and i pray all TTC mothers be blessed with a powerful testimony soonest Insha Allah."

Lateef shares secret of winning wife's heart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Lateef Adedimeji shared the simple relationship principle that helped him win the heart of his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The movie star made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about love, friendship, and how their relationship quietly grew behind the scenes before they shocked fans with their wedding announcement in 2021. According to Lateef, the secret was simple: he advised people to marry their friends.

Source: Legit.ng