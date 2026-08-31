Broadcaster Rufai Oseni fired back at critics who condemned VDM's appearance at the NBA conference, calling them hypocrites

Oseni cited former Defence Minister T.Y. Danjuma's 2018 remarks about the Nigerian army to back his defence of VDM

The broadcaster also referenced VDM's role in exposing police involvement in kidnappings, questioning why he was being singled out

Broadcaster Rufai Oseni has taken a firm stand against those criticising activist VDM (Verydarkman) over his appearance at an NBA conference, saying those who condemned him were being deeply hypocritical.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, 30 August 2026, Oseni delivered a pointed rebuke, drawing on a historical precedent to make his case.

Reactions as Rufai Oseni defends VDM at NBA conference, calls critics 'Big hypocrites'. Photo credit@veryblackdarkman/@rufaioseni

Source: Instagram

Oseni invokes T.Y. Danjuma's 2018 remarks

At the centre of Oseni's argument was a reference to former Minister of Defence T.Y. Danjuma, who reportedly made controversial statements about the Nigerian army at a lecture in Taraba State around 2018 or 2019.

Danjuma, a former military officer, allegedly warned that the army was "non-neutral" and that Nigerians should not expect it to protect them. Oseni pointed out that Danjuma faced no comparable backlash at the time, arguing that the outrage now directed at VDM was selective and dishonest.

VDM trends over Rufai Oseni's video. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"T.Y. Danjuma, he served in the army. Shed blood for this country. He said it. Why didn't they invite him?" Oseni asked pointedly. "That's why I say all of you are big hypocrites."

VDM's track record highlighted

Oseni also defended VDM's credibility by recalling the activist's role in bringing public attention to the Yelwata killings and other incidents of violence across the country. He noted that VDM had risked his personal safety to document and share footage that many mainstream platforms overlooked.

The broadcaster further pointed to an instance where VDM reportedly released evidence showing police officers were allegedly involved in a kidnapping case, with a police announcement confirming around eight officers were implicated. Oseni argued that rather than being celebrated for such disclosures, VDM was being unfairly targeted.

"Maybe he released one piece of evidence of how the police themselves were announcing that about eight police officers were involved in the kidnapping," Oseni said. "You see, we are hypocrites in this country."

Here is the Instagram video of Rufai Oseni speaking about the activist below:

What Fans Are Saying

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with many viewers siding with Oseni's assessment.

@glory.marshall.3 wrote: "@rufaioseni May God bless you, Rufai!"

@everythinghollo commented: "Once someone tells me he doesn't like VDM, I take it as a red flag."

@ejerenwajify said: "I ❤️ u RUFAI bcos u speak d truth with no sentiments attached....God bless u 🙏"

@damilaree_shola wrote: "@verydarkblackman God bless you.🙌✊️"

@damilola_aya noted: "Nigerians deserve the Government they have"

@darlington_official_ratel added: "@verydarkblackman is their father the Father that father their father, and they we learn new things ask my mentor said that they are going to be learning new things now"

Odumodublvck slams Rufai Oseni over invite

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck sparked controversy online after publicly calling out Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni over an interview invitation in which his name was reportedly misspelled.

The rapper expressed his displeasure on social media, directing his frustration at the journalist and the television station over an error. His outburst quickly attracted attention from fans and other social media users.

The incident happened amid Odumodublvck’s ongoing public fallout with fellow Nigerian artiste Blaqbonez, a feud that has generated considerable discussion online and was previously addressed by Oseni during one of his programmes.

Source: Legit.ng