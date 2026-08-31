Jeremy Dufrene is the Louisiana bayou boat captain who became one of pop culture's most unlikely leading men when he married singer Lana Del Rey on 26 September 2024. Born on 21 March 1975 in Des Allemands, Louisiana, Dufrene has spent most of his life immersed in bayou culture, leading swamp tours and sharing his deep knowledge of the local ecosystem with tourists. Their whirlwind romance — from alligator tour to altar in a matter of weeks — made global headlines and left fans with one question: who exactly is Jeremy Dufrene?

Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene and his daughter. Photos: @jeremy.dufrene

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Lana Del Rey tied the knot with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in Des Allemands, Louisiana , on 26 September 2024.

tied the knot with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in , on Born on 21 March 1975 , Jeremy is currently 51 years old , making him approximately 10 years older than Del Rey.

, Jeremy is currently , making him approximately than Del Rey. Dufrene works for Airboat Tours by Arthur , a small family business in Des Allemands; he previously worked at a chemical plant before obtaining his captain's licence.

, a small family business in Des Allemands; he previously worked at a chemical plant before obtaining his captain's licence. He was previously married to a woman named Gina , and together they raised three children before separating in 2013 .

, and together they raised before separating in . His estimated net worth ranges between $500,000 and $1 million, built through decades of work as an airboat captain and tour guide.

Profile summary

Jeremy Dufrene Lana Del Rey Full name Jeremy Dufrene Elizabeth Woodridge Grant Date of birth 21 March 1975 21 June 1985 Age 51 40 Birthplace Des Allemands, Louisiana New York City, USA Nationality American American Profession Airboat captain / tour guide Singer-songwriter Height Approx. 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Married 26 September 2024 26 September 2024 Children Three (from previous marriage) None Instagram @jeremy.dufrene @honeymoon Net worth $500K–$1M (est.) ~$30M (est.)

Jeremy Dufrene's career as an alligator tour guide

From chemical plant to captain's licence

Dufrene worked at a chemical plant for years and spent his off-time fishing before deciding to follow his passion full time. After encouragement from his family, he earned his captain's licence and began leading airboat tours through Louisiana's swamps.

He works for Airboat Tours by Arthur, a small family business operating out of Des Allemands, Louisiana. He "loves interacting with wildlife and customers," per the company's website. His personality on the water is a large part of what keeps tourists coming back.

Celebrity clientele

Long before Lana Del Rey came along, Dufrene's tours had already attracted a famous following. Stars including Glen Powell and Kate Hudson have gone on his trips. His reputation has enhanced [Arthur's Airboat Tours'] popularity considerably.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Dufrene's relationship with Lana Del Rey

How they met

The pair met in 2019, when the singer posted photos from one of his tours and wrote on her Facebook page: "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours x". The connection went quiet for several years before sparking into romance.

Del Rey and Dufrene were first linked in May 2024 when she tagged him in an Instagram post describing him as "my guy." In August that year, the couple were spotted holding hands at the Leeds Festival in the UK, where Del Rey performed.

Shortly before their wedding, Dufrene was Del Rey's plus-one at Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster's wedding in New York City on 7 September 2024. The smitten couple, who coordinated in blue ensembles, were photographed holding hands as they left the special event.

The wedding

Del Rey, 39, and Dufrene exchanged their vows on 26 September in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, at the public bayou where he works as a captain at Airboat Tours by Arthur. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the singer wore a floor-length white gown with a scooped, ruffled neckline and had her hair tied back with a light blue ribbon, falling in curls over the left shoulder.

Celebrity pastor Judah Smith officiated the ceremony, according to the marriage licence. Del Rey's father, Robert Grant, was there to walk her down the aisle, while her sisters were also in attendance.

Why did Lana Del Rey marry Jeremy Dufrene?

Del Rey herself has been unusually open about what drew her to Dufrene. In her August 2025 W Magazine cover interview , she described him as a grounding force unlike anyone she had met in the entertainment world.

"Like many people who work with large, dangerous beasts, Jeremy has a calm, strong presence. When we met, I realized pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table. Jeremy said, 'I work with alligators — I have tough skin.' And he is a man of his word. All the things that made me upset — and there were so many! — he would just listen and say, 'You be you — and I'll just love you more.'" — Lana Del Rey, W Magazine , August 2025

A source close to the couple told People that "Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He's a great guy. He's charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman and he treats Lana really well. She's an old soul."

What is the age gap between Lana Del Rey and her husband?

Jeremy is 10 years older than Lana Del Rey. She was born in 1985, while Jeremy was born in 1975. At the time of their wedding, Del Rey was 39 and Dufrene was 49.

Does Jeremy Dufrene have kids?

As reported by The Sun, Dufrene was previously married to a woman named Gina, and together the former couple raised three children — two daughters and a son — before splitting in 2013.

His private nature is reflected in his social media presence, with his Instagram account (@jeremy.dufrene). He has not publicly discussed his children since his marriage to Del Rey.

Jeremy Dufrene and Lana Del Rey attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Latest news

W Magazine interview and upcoming album Stove

Del Rey called Dufrene "the most impactful person in my life" in a rare interview with W Magazine published in August 2025, nearly one year after they tied the knot. She also revealed she wrote the song "Stars Fell on Alabama" about him.

Del Rey said her next album, Stove, was expected to arrive in January 2026. She has been working on the country-inspired project for several years, spending time in Nashville with country producer Luke Laird and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Paris Fashion Week debut

Lana Del Rey, often voted the most beautiful woman in the world, and her husband made a rare public appearance at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025, attending the Valentino spring 2026 show. Del Rey wore a spaghetti-strap chiffon gown with fur sleeves, while Dufrene arrived in a navy shirt jacket and cargo pants, his sunglasses perched upside-down on the brim of his baseball cap. The contrast became one of the event's most-shared images online.

New York Fashion Week and songwriting credit

Dufrene joined his wife at the Ralph Lauren Fall 2026 show during New York Fashion Week. More significantly, he earned his very first songwriting credits on a new Del Rey track, co-writing the song with Del Rey's sister, Caroline "Chuck" Grant, and her brother-in-law, Jason Pickens — making it a full family affair.

Bayou life together

Since marrying, Del Rey has largely relocated to Louisiana, though she still spends some time in Los Angeles. In her W interview, Del Rey described their shared habit of what she calls "parking-lot time." "It's strange: Jeremy and I have what we call 'parking-lot time.' We spend so much time in parking lots, just reading or talking in the car," she explained.

Jeremy Dufrene's net worth

As of 2026, Jeremy Dufrene's estimated net worth ranges between $500,000 and $1 million, a modest fortune built through decades of honest work as an airboat captain and alligator tour guide. Sources of income include:

Guided airboat tours through Louisiana's wetlands

Tourism partnerships and long-term involvement in Louisiana's eco-tourism industry

Increased bookings following his marriage to Del Rey

This stands in stark contrast to his wife Lana Del Rey's estimated $30 million net worth, highlighting one of the most significant wealth disparities in recent celebrity marriages. No verified figures are available from Forbes or Celebrity Net Worth specifically for Dufrene; the $500K–$1M range is drawn from multiple entertainment sources and should be treated as an estimate.

FAQ

How old is Jeremy Dufrene? Born on 21 March 1975, Jeremy Dufrene is currently 51 years old as of 2026. What is the age gap between Lana Del Rey and her husband? Jeremy is approximately 10 years older than Lana Del Rey — he was born in 1975, she in 1985. What does Jeremy Dufrene do for a living? Dufrene works for Airboat Tours by Arthur, a small family business operating out of Des Allemands, Louisiana, where he guides tourists through the swamps to see alligators in the wild. Does Jeremy Dufrene have kids? Yes. Dufrene was previously married to a woman named Gina, and the couple raised three children — two daughters and a son — before separating in 2013. Who was Jeremy Dufrene's ex-wife? As reported by The Sun, Dufrene was previously married to a woman named Gina. No further details about her have been publicly confirmed. Why did Lana Del Rey marry Jeremy Dufrene? In her W Magazine interview , Del Rey said she realised almost immediately that she loved Dufrene, but worried that her fame and complicated life could make their relationship difficult. His calm, steady response won her over. What is Jeremy Dufrene's height? Dufrene stands at approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), with a build that reflects years of physical work operating airboats and handling wildlife. What is Jeremy Dufrene's net worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million, with his income primarily stemming from his role as an airboat captain and alligator tour guide at Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana.

Quick facts

Jeremy Dufrene is a licensed airboat captain based in Des Allemands, Louisiana.

He married Lana Del Rey on 26 September 2024 in Des Allemandes, Louisiana.

Del Rey called Dufrene "the most impactful person in my life."

He earned his first songwriting credit after joining Del Rey at the Ralph Lauren Fall 2026 show during New York Fashion Week.

Del Rey accessorised with gold alligator clips at the 2025 Met Gala, an apparent nod to her husband's profession.

Legit also highlighted facts about Lana Del Rey's relationship history, including her notable romances with musicians, filmmakers, and public figures preceding her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene, a Louisiana alligator tour guide. Despite her high-profile past, Del Rey has chosen to maintain a private life since their marriage in September 2024, signalling a significant shift in her approach to personal relationships.

Source: Legit.ng