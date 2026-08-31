Charlotte Muritala, a nine-year-old girl from Ofa, Kwara State, began developing a passion for mathematics at the age of five

The JSS2 student uses a marker, whiteboard, and smartphone to teach algebra and fractions to thousands of followers on TikTok

Charlotte's mother created an online platform to manage her daughter's growing digital presence and guide her teaching journey

Charlotte Muritala, a nine-year-old mathematics tutor from Ofa, Kwara State, has captured widespread attention across Nigeria after videos of her breaking down complex algebra on TikTok went viral, drawing admiration from parents, educators, and young learners alike.

According to an interview conducted by Channels Television, the JSS2 student first fell in love with numbers at age five, and that early curiosity has since grown into something far bigger than anyone in her family anticipated.

A 9-year-old mathematics genius teaches students online. Photo credit: @9charlotte3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Armed with a marker, a whiteboard, and a smartphone mounted on a tripod, Charlotte now regularly posts tutorial videos in which she walks viewers through topics such as algebraic fractions, cross multiplication, and the lowest common multiple, explaining each concept in calm, methodical steps that have earned her thousands of followers online.

9-year-old math genius shares her story

In her own words, the secret to her approach is straightforward.

She said:

"First, I break it into small parts, that makes it easier for me. So I solve it."

She described mathematics not as a burden but as something she genuinely looks forward to.

She added during the interview:

"Mathematics is fun for me. So some questions are hard, but I like trying solving them."

Parents of 9-year-old math genius speak

The father of the 9-year-old Charlotte Muritala noted that her dedication to the subject extends well beyond the classroom.

"She's always with mathematics. Every time, she's always learning, reading every time," he said.

The father added that she has both a private lesson teacher and occasional instruction from him at home. He was also quick to acknowledge that she remains a child despite her impressive focus.

In his words:

"So she's a child and she's still nine years old. Sometimes she plays, but when it comes to reading, she doesn't joke with it."

Charlotte's mother played a key role in establishing her digital presence, creating the platform that now hosts her tutorials.

"My mum created a platform for me to share what I know to other children," Charlotte said. "I feel very happy and proud of myself."

The young tutor ended her interview with a message directed at other children who find maths intimidating.

She said:

"My advice to them is to tell them to never give up. They should keep practising every day and don't be afraid of mistakes."

Watch the full Channels Television report on Charlotte Muritala below:

In a similar report, Lagos State University (LASU) Best Graduating student, who received a total prize of N30 million, shares his story while appreciating his secondary school teachers and other major staff.

LASU graduate celebrates achievements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos State University (LASU) Epe graduate has shared his BSc Electronics and Computer Engineering result on X, catching widespread attention online.

He graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper) from LASU Epe, a campus that students have long described as a tough environment to survive.

Source: Legit.ng