Jada Wallace is a model and social media influencer who became one of the most searched names in celebrity news after welcoming Chris Brown's fourth child — a baby boy named Arrow — in April 2026, while Brown was simultaneously facing a serious assault trial in the United Kingdom. Wallace, believed to be around 26 years old, has largely kept a low profile despite her increasingly high-profile relationship with the Grammy-winning R&B star.

Jada Wallace gave birth to Chris Brown's fourth child. Photos: Prince Williams, Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jada Wallace and Chris Brown have been romantically linked since December 2024 , after being spotted together in South Africa.

have been romantically linked since , after being spotted together in South Africa. Chris Brown is now a dad of four ; Wallace's baby boy is his first child with the influencer.

; Wallace's baby boy is his first child with the influencer. On Mother's Day, Wallace revealed the baby boy's name is Arrow .

. Brown pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, following an alleged bottle attack at London's Tape nightclub in February 2023.

at Southwark Crown Court to a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, following an alleged bottle attack at London's in February 2023. A five- to seven-day trial has been scheduled to start on 26 October 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Jada Wallace Christopher Maurice Brown Age Believed to be 26 37 (b. 5 May 1989) Nationality American/Jamaican heritage American Occupation Model, influencer Singer, dancer, songwriter Instagram @_jwallace @chrisbrownofficial Children Arrow (b. April 2026) Royalty, Aeko, Lovely, Arrow Relationship status Together since December 2024 Together since December 2024

Who is Jada Wallace?

Model and social media influencer

Before her name started trending alongside Chris Brown's, Jada Wallace was already building her own online following. The influencer and model has racked up over 140,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 50,000 on TikTok, where she posts outfit inspiration, makeup routines, and behind-the-scenes photoshoot content.

She posts photos and videos of her outfits and makeup routines, as well as behind-the-scenes snippets from photoshoots. Her aesthetic is widely described as clean-girl and soft-glam.

How old is Jada Wallace?

Jada Wallace is believed to be 26 years old, making her ten years younger than Brown, who is 36, according to Grazia UK.

What is Jada Wallace's nationality and ethnicity?

Sources differ on Wallace's precise background. She is reportedly from Cincinnati, Ohio, though this has not been officially confirmed. She is American and of African-American ethnicity, though she maintains privacy around specific biographical details. Several outlets, including Sportskeeda, describe her as Jamaican-American. Her ethnicity has not been officially confirmed by Wallace herself in any public interview.

Jada Wallace, Chris Brown's girlfriend. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Jada Wallace and Chris Brown: relationship timeline

How did they meet?

Jada Wallace is a model who has been linked to Chris Brown since December 2024, when they were first spotted together at an afterparty in South Africa.

Though they've both kept their relationship under wraps, the couple were photographed together several times, including at an after-party for his Breezy Bowl XX tour in August 2025 and at Paris Fashion Week in January 2026.

In August 2025, she posted a photo with the singer's eldest child, Royalty Brown, alongside some Polaroid pictures of the couple, making it her first main grid post with the star.

Standing by him during his UK arrest

Wallace became a notable figure during Brown's legal drama after she was seen picking him up in Manchester when he was released on bail. The singer was arrested on 15 May on charges of attempted grievous bodily harm following an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

Wallace demonstrated unwavering support by picking Chris up from Manchester prison after his release on bail in May 2025, attending court hearings, and standing by him throughout.

The co-parenting dispute with Diamond Brown

A public dispute erupted on 18 February 2026 between Diamond Brown and Jada Wallace. The social media confrontation involved accusations regarding relationship interference and the friction of modern co-parenting.

Jada accused Diamond of intentionally blocking Chris from seeing their four-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown. Diamond countered these claims, stating she only restricted access a single time following a disagreement after a birthday sleepover event.

Jada Wallace gave birth to Chris Brown's fourth child while he faced a UK assault trial. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Jada Wallace's baby: everything we know about Arrow

The birth announcement

The two-time Grammy-winning R&B superstar welcomed his first child with influencer Jada Wallace. On Sunday, Wallace shared a three-slide carousel to her official Instagram page, beginning with two snaps of her pregnant belly and a third picture of their newborn. "Purest love," she captioned the photoset.

Fans quickly connected the dots when Chris popped into the comments with "Taurus GANG" — a message that fuelled speculation he is the dad.

The singer's mother, Joyce Hawkins, confirmed the newborn is a boy, commenting,

"CONGRATULATIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!"

The baby's name

In a photo shared to her Instagram Stories for Mother's Day, Jada Wallace revealed the first picture of her baby boy, Arrow. The adorable snap showed the infant peacefully sleeping with his tiny fist resting against his face while wrapped in an off-white, zip-up onesie.

In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you to my sweet Arrow."

Chris Brown's four children

Brown shares daughter Royalty, 11, with Nia Guzman; son Aeko, six, with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris; and daughter Lovely, four, with Diamond Brown. Arrow is his fourth child and his second son.

Brown has spoken candidly about fatherhood. In a 2015 interview on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, he said:

"I have a co-parenting job that's pretty amazing — but learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!"

Latest news

Chris Brown's UK assault trial set for October 2026

Chris Brown pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, following an alleged bottle attack on music producer Abraham Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, on 19 February 2023.

Brown also pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm. He appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court, where he spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas — not guilty to causing actual bodily harm and a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Brown faces a prison sentence of two to 16 years if convicted. The pair will appear in court again, and their trial date has been set for 26 October 2026.

The R&B star, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as Loyal, Run It, and Under the Influence, was granted bail in May after paying a £5 million security fee in order to begin his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour.

"Not guilty, ma'am." — Chris Brown, entering his plea at Southwark Crown Court, June 2025

Meanwhile, ahead of his joint tour with Usher, Brown had already welcomed his fourth child overall and first with model Jada Wallace.

Net worth

Jada Wallace's estimated net worth is between $100,000 and $200,000 as of 2026, earned through modelling, social media sponsorships, and brand partnerships. Sources of income include:

Fashion modelling contracts

Sponsored posts and brand partnerships on Instagram and TikTok

Appearance fees at events

FAQ

Who is Jada Wallace? She is an American model and social media influencer, best known for her relationship with R&B singer Chris Brown and for welcoming their son, Arrow, in April 2026. How old is Jada Wallace? Wallace is believed to be around 26 years old, making her approximately ten years younger than Chris Brown. What is Jada Wallace's nationality and ethnicity? She is American and widely described as being of Jamaican-American heritage, though she has not publicly confirmed her specific background. Are Chris Brown and Jada Wallace still together? As of 2026, the pair remain together. They have been linked since December 2024 and welcomed their first child together in April 2026. What is the name of Jada Wallace and Chris Brown's baby? Their baby boy is named Arrow, as revealed by Wallace on Mother's Day 2026. Is Chris Brown facing a criminal trial? Yes. Brown has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted grievous bodily harm stemming from an alleged nightclub incident in London in February 2023. His trial is scheduled for October 2026. How many children does Chris Brown have? Brown has four children: Royalty (with Nia Guzman), Aeko (with Ammika Harris), Lovely (with Diamond Brown), and Arrow (with Jada Wallace). What does Jada Wallace do for work? She works as a professional model and social media influencer, creating fashion and lifestyle content across Instagram and TikTok.

Quick facts

Jada Wallace is a model and influencer with over 140,000 Instagram followers.

She welcomed her first child, a boy named Arrow, with Chris Brown in April 2026.

Brown's trial for alleged assault at a London nightclub begins October 2026.

She attended Paris Fashion Week with Brown in January 2026.

Wallace publicly defended Brown during his UK bail proceedings in May 2025.

We also highlighted facts about the legal challenges facing R&B singer Chris Brown, following a jury's decision to award nearly $13 million to his former housekeeper after a terrifying dog attack at his California home. This incident has reignited discussions about accountability in the music industry, particularly concerning Brown's troubled past and history of controversy.

Source: Legit.ng