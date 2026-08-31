Tinubu, Obi or Atiku? Fresh Prophecy Drops on Potential Winner of 2027 Election
- A Lagos-based pastor, Kingsley Okonofua, on Sunday, August 30, said he had a vision about the outcome of Nigeria's 2027 presidential election
- The prophecy also featured former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi in separate circumstances
- Okonofua claimed that Atiku disagreed with the 2027 election result in the vision, which the pastor linked to political tension
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ikeja, Lagos state - A Nigerian pastor has made a prophetic claim about the 2027 presidential election, saying he saw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu winning the contest in a vision.
Legit.ng reports that Kingsley Okonofua made the 'prophetic' declaration on Sunday, August 30, in a post on his verified Facebook page. He said the vision also featured two of Tinubu’s likely rivals, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi, each appearing under different circumstances.
2027 election: What 'vision' showed
According to Okonofua, he saw President Tinubu being announced as the winner of the 2027 presidential election.
In the same vision, Atiku, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), reportedly rejected the outcome, and the pastor said he interpreted that reaction as a sign of political tension and unrest. Obi, by contrast, appeared calm in the vision, according to the pastor's account.
Obi, who left the ADC on May 2, 2026, was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC on May 29, 2026, for the 2027 general elections.
Okonofua presented his claims as a spiritual vision rather than any form of political analysis or electoral forecast.
Legit.ng reports that the 2027 presidential election has not yet taken place, and the eventual winner will be determined by eligible Nigerian voters, with results counted, collated and declared by the relevant electoral authorities.
Read Okonofua's latest prophecy below via the Facebook post:
Read more on 2027 election
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
Issa's prophecy favours APC's Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Samuel Issa said President Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, claiming he received a divine vision of the outcome of Nigeria's next presidential contest.
Issa shared the claim in a Facebook post titled '2027 Presidential Election Prophecy', saying he saw Tinubu emerge victorious at the polls and return to Aso Villa for a second term.
The prediction arrives at a moment of growing political activity ahead of the 2027 elections. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has already unveiled its presidential campaign council, with Tinubu himself named as chairman of the body. Former Zamfara Governor Abdulaziz Yari was appointed as the council's director-general (DG).
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.