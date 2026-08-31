A Lagos-based pastor, Kingsley Okonofua, on Sunday, August 30, said he had a vision about the outcome of Nigeria's 2027 presidential election

The prophecy also featured former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi in separate circumstances

Okonofua claimed that Atiku disagreed with the 2027 election result in the vision, which the pastor linked to political tension

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A Nigerian pastor has made a prophetic claim about the 2027 presidential election, saying he saw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu winning the contest in a vision.

Legit.ng reports that Kingsley Okonofua made the 'prophetic' declaration on Sunday, August 30, in a post on his verified Facebook page. He said the vision also featured two of Tinubu’s likely rivals, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi, each appearing under different circumstances.

Pastor Okonofua prophesies defeat for Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and victory for President Bola Tinubu in Nigeria’s 2027 election. Photo credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

2027 election: What 'vision' showed

According to Okonofua, he saw President Tinubu being announced as the winner of the 2027 presidential election.

In the same vision, Atiku, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), reportedly rejected the outcome, and the pastor said he interpreted that reaction as a sign of political tension and unrest. Obi, by contrast, appeared calm in the vision, according to the pastor's account.

Obi, who left the ADC on May 2, 2026, was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC on May 29, 2026, for the 2027 general elections.

Okonofua presented his claims as a spiritual vision rather than any form of political analysis or electoral forecast.

Legit.ng reports that the 2027 presidential election has not yet taken place, and the eventual winner will be determined by eligible Nigerian voters, with results counted, collated and declared by the relevant electoral authorities.

Read Okonofua's latest prophecy below via the Facebook post:

Read more on 2027 election

Issa's prophecy favours APC's Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Samuel Issa said President Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, claiming he received a divine vision of the outcome of Nigeria's next presidential contest.

Issa shared the claim in a Facebook post titled '2027 Presidential Election Prophecy', saying he saw Tinubu emerge victorious at the polls and return to Aso Villa for a second term.

The prediction arrives at a moment of growing political activity ahead of the 2027 elections. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has already unveiled its presidential campaign council, with Tinubu himself named as chairman of the body. Former Zamfara Governor Abdulaziz Yari was appointed as the council's director-general (DG).

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng