Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and an associate celebrated her grandson Rakeem's first birthday in a grand New York way

A photo of baby Rakeem appeared on a Times Square billboard in Manhattan ahead of his birthday party on Saturday, August 29

The gesture sparked a wave of mixed reactions from netizens, with some sharing their observations

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo marked her grandson Rakeem Mkambala's first birthday in a way that left the internet buzzing, with the tot's face lighting up a billboard at Times Square in Manhattan, New York.

The video was shared on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in a joint Instagram post between Iyabo Ojo and fellow actress Bisola, with both women tagging Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla Ojo, in the celebration. The image of the little boy beaming from one of the world's most iconic advertising spots quickly drew tens of thousands of reactions online.

Iyabo Ojo and associate share joint post of grandson's picture at Times Square, New York. Credit: iyabojofespris.

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo, who has previously celebrated Rakeem in grand style, clearly pulled out all the stops for his first year.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma, celebrated Iyabo Ojo's grandson on his birthday.

Netizens share observations as they react to footage of Iyabo Ojo's grandson's pictures at Times Square, New York. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The video of Iyabo Ojo's grandson's photo at Times Square is below:

Baby Rakeem at One Year Old

The billboard moment struck a chord with many followers, who flooded the comments section with prayers, praise, and a few tears. Others, however, shared diverse views on Instagram.

Juxpriscyplus wrote:

"Who's cutting onions. Baby Rakeem is one. This is so beautiful. "

ogbonmojisola commented:

"Thank you aunty bisola n co. You've been phenomenal since JP 2025. God bless you ma"

squats.goals reacted:

"Woyoooo 😍 you guys, what can God give this Jux? Congratulations our son for giving birth to a good child."

shoereservoir_theoriginal wrote:

"Wow 🤩 Baby Rakeem on time square bill board at age one… congratulations son and may your greatness know no boundaries psalm 145:3. You will feature on Hollywood walk of fame, sit on tables with kings and queens ❤️"

Not everyone was entirely swept up in the celebration, however. One commenter questioned the authenticity of the image, though another follower quickly pushed back.

@oceanie fired back:

"@heelsonagency it is not AI!!! This is real. We dont do that Ai over here. Clean your eyes and dont be jealous madam"

hconline added a note of caution amid the excitement:

"What kind of poor editing is this? Can y'all not drag the innocent kid's name into your desperation to prove rubbish cos of stanship? God bless the birthday boy and wishing him long live 🙏"

Iyabo Ojo shares cryptic post

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo sent a firm warning to those she believes were scheming against her, sharing a cryptic but pointed message with her followers.

In the post shared across her social media pages on Thursday, August 13, 2026, Iyabo made it clear she was fully aware of what is happening around her. She stated that neither the plans being made nor the quiet conversations taking place have gone unnoticed.

Source: Legit.ng