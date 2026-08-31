Priscilla Ojo announced the best-dressed prize winners from her son Rakeem's first birthday celebration

Fashion designer Veekee James' daughter Eliana Adeife Atere was named among the kids category winners

Socialite Yhemolee's son Amirion Oluwaferanmi Tiaraoluwa also took home a prize at the event

Priscilla Ojo revealed the winners of the best-dressed kids category at her son Rakeem's first birthday party, and two very recognisable little faces took the top spots.

The viral Instagram post had teased the prizes ahead of the celebration, announcing that a male winner and female winner stood to claim 1 million naira each, while the kids category winner would pocket 500,000 naira.

Priscilla Ojo names Veekee James' daughter and Yhemolee's son as winners of the best dressed kids category. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Kids Category Steals the Show

When the winners were finally unveiled, it was fashion designer Veekee James' daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, and socialite Yhemolee's son, Amirion Oluwaferanmi Tiaraoluwa, who claimed the honours in the kids category.

Both children were dressed to impress, standing out among the well-heeled guests who gathered to mark baby Rakeem's milestone first year.

Rakeem's Birthday Party in the Spotlight

The event had already been generating buzz before the winners were even announced.

The birthday party brought together several prominent figures from Nigeria's entertainment and lifestyle circles, making it one of the more talked-about social events of the season.

Priscilla Ojo, who is known for her active lifestyle content and fashion presence online, clearly went all out to ensure Rakeem's first birthday was memorable, complete with a competitive best-dressed segment that kept guests invested from beginning to end.

A screenshot of Priscilla Ojo's post is below:

See who won best-dressed category at Priscilla Ojo's son's birthday bash. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Aisha Lawal shows gifts from Iyabo Ojo's grandson's party

Legit.ng also reported that actress Aisha Lawal broke her silence following criticism over her conduct at Iyabo Ojo's grandson's birthday party, and she's done it in the most unexpected way, by showing off exactly what she brought home.

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, Lawal took to TikTok to share a video, revealing the generous gift bag she received at the celebration.

Her video quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng