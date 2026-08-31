BBNaija Season 11 Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Nollywood Actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo
- Big Brother Naija Season 11 organisers honoured late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, during Sunday's live eviction show
- Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu led the emotional tribute, speaking to Ogogo's enduring influence on the Yoruba film industry
- Ogogo died on August 23 and was buried in his Ogun State hometown the following day
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The Big Brother Naija Season 11 live eviction show took an emotional turn on Sunday night when organisers paused the evening's proceedings to honour the memory of late Nollywood legend Taiwo Hassan, widely known as Ogogo.
Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stood before the audience and led the heartfelt tribute, describing Ogogo as one of the most respected and versatile figures the Nigerian film industry had produced.
He highlighted the actor's decades-long contributions to Yoruba cinema, noting that his influence on culture and his mentorship of younger talent set him apart as a truly irreplaceable figure.
Ogogo's Final Journey
Ogogo passed away on August 23 and was laid to rest the very next day, August 24, in his hometown in Ogun state. His death drew an outpouring of grief from colleagues, fans, and entertainment stakeholders across Nigeria, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the industry.
Ebuka used the platform to encourage viewers at home to reflect on and celebrate what Ogogo left behind, stressing that his body of work and the doors he opened for younger actors represent a legacy that extends far beyond the screen.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Sultex and Goddessa were evicted from the BBNaija reality show on Sunday, August 30.
Young fan asks for Ogogo at Fidau prayer
Legit.ng also reported that an emotional moment unfolded during the Fidau prayer for Ogogo in Ilaro when an eight-year-old Hausa boy showed up at the ceremony, unaware of the nature of the gathering.
The young boy initially believed he was attending one of the actor’s usual gatherings. However, when the ceremony began, he refused to leave and remained at the venue.
The head cleric’s response to the child reportedly touched many of those present, turning the unexpected encounter into one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng