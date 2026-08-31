Big Brother Naija Season 11 organisers honoured late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, during Sunday's live eviction show

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu led the emotional tribute, speaking to Ogogo's enduring influence on the Yoruba film industry

Ogogo died on August 23 and was buried in his Ogun State hometown the following day

The Big Brother Naija Season 11 live eviction show took an emotional turn on Sunday night when organisers paused the evening's proceedings to honour the memory of late Nollywood legend Taiwo Hassan, widely known as Ogogo.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stood before the audience and led the heartfelt tribute, describing Ogogo as one of the most respected and versatile figures the Nigerian film industry had produced.

BBNaija season 11 pays respect to late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo during live show. Credit: bigbronaija/taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

He highlighted the actor's decades-long contributions to Yoruba cinema, noting that his influence on culture and his mentorship of younger talent set him apart as a truly irreplaceable figure.

Ogogo's Final Journey

Ogogo passed away on August 23 and was laid to rest the very next day, August 24, in his hometown in Ogun state. His death drew an outpouring of grief from colleagues, fans, and entertainment stakeholders across Nigeria, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the industry.

Ebuka used the platform to encourage viewers at home to reflect on and celebrate what Ogogo left behind, stressing that his body of work and the doors he opened for younger actors represent a legacy that extends far beyond the screen.

BBNaija season 11 host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu speaks about Ogogo during show. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Sultex and Goddessa were evicted from the BBNaija reality show on Sunday, August 30.

Young fan asks for Ogogo at Fidau prayer

Legit.ng also reported that an emotional moment unfolded during the Fidau prayer for Ogogo in Ilaro when an eight-year-old Hausa boy showed up at the ceremony, unaware of the nature of the gathering.

The young boy initially believed he was attending one of the actor’s usual gatherings. However, when the ceremony began, he refused to leave and remained at the venue.

The head cleric’s response to the child reportedly touched many of those present, turning the unexpected encounter into one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng