Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa paid a condolence visit to the family of late Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko was among those present during the ministerial visit to the bereaved family in Lagos

Musawa conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu, her ministry, and Nigerians to Ogogo's family

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa visited the family of late Yoruba Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, in Lagos on Sunday to offer her condolences.

Musawa announced the visit through a social media post, which she accompanied with photographs taken during the occasion. In the images, the Minister was seen being received by members of the late actor's family.

Minister Hannatu Musawa shares emotional pictures from her visit to Ogogo's family. Credit: taiwohassanogogo/hanneymusawa

Source: Instagram

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko, a close colleague of the deceased, was also present at the family home during the visit.

Musawa Describes Ogogo's Death as a Great Loss

Speaking on the significance of the visit, Musawa described the passing of Ogogo as a profound loss to Nigeria's creative community. She also used the occasion to relay the condolences of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as those of her ministry and the Nigerian public, to the grieving family.

In her post, Musawa wrote:

"I paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family of the late Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, a renowned and respected figure in Nigeria's film industry."

Taiwo Hassan, who built a celebrated career in the Yoruba arm of Nigeria's film industry, was widely regarded as one of the most recognisable faces in Nollywood. His death has continued to draw tributes from colleagues, government officials, and fans across the country.

Tinubu’s minister pens emotional tribute after visit to Ogogo's family. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that late Ogogo’s daughter shared a heartbreaking photo of her father’s newly built gravesite.

Young fan asks for Ogogo at Fidau prayer

Legit.ng previously reported that an emotional moment unfolded during the Fidau prayer for the late family member of actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo in Ilaro when an eight-year-old Hausa boy showed up at the ceremony, unaware of the nature of the gathering.

The young boy, who was reportedly a regular visitor to Ogogo’s home during festive celebrations, initially believed he was attending one of the actor’s usual gatherings. However, when the ceremony began, he refused to leave and remained at the venue.

The head cleric’s response to the child reportedly touched many of those present, turning the unexpected encounter into one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng