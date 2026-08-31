Premier League: Mysterious Cat Predicts Result of Aston Villa vs Arsenal
- Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park on Monday, August 31, 2026, in the Premier League's matchday two closer
- Arsenal arrive on the back of a dominant 3-0 win over Coventry City, while Villa suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brighton
- Unai Emery faces his former club as Villa struggle with the loss of several key players heading into the fixture
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Aston Villa and Arsenal will meet at Villa Park on Monday, August 31, 2026, in what closes out matchday two of the 2026/27 Premier League season.
The two sides arrive in contrasting form after their opening fixtures. Arsenal, the defending Premier League champions, began their title defence with a commanding 3-0 victory over Coventry City.
Villa, who won the Europa League last season, suffered a difficult start, falling 4-0 to Brighton. A second consecutive defeat would make for a troubling beginning to the campaign.
The home side were going into the match without several players who were central to their recent success. Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez have all departed, leaving Unai Emery to rely on a reshuffled squad with new signings still finding their feet.
Emery, meanwhile, faces the club he managed before taking charge at Villa Park, adding an extra dimension to the encounter.
Mysterious cat predicts Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Prediction analyst Nimbus Pronos, in a video shared on Instagram, backed Arsenal to take all three points from the Villa Park clash.
Historically, Arsenal have had the upper hand in this fixture. Across the last ten meetings between the two sides, the Gunners have claimed six victories to Villa's three, with one match ending 2-2, as noted by Sofascore.
The managerial record between Emery and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tells a slightly different story. In nine previous encounters between the two managers, Emery leads with four wins to Arteta's three, while two matches have finished level.
Arsenal to be without Guimaraes
Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal continue to be without Bruno Guimaraes after the new signing suffered an injury in the Community Shield.
The initial report in the media was that he would be out for a long time, but the manager allayed fears and said he would be assessed over the coming days.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.