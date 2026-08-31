Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park on Monday, August 31, 2026, in the Premier League's matchday two closer

Arsenal arrive on the back of a dominant 3-0 win over Coventry City, while Villa suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brighton

Unai Emery faces his former club as Villa struggle with the loss of several key players heading into the fixture

Aston Villa and Arsenal will meet at Villa Park on Monday, August 31, 2026, in what closes out matchday two of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

The two sides arrive in contrasting form after their opening fixtures. Arsenal, the defending Premier League champions, began their title defence with a commanding 3-0 victory over Coventry City.

Unai Emery aims to avoid losing consecutive Premier League games. Photo by Neville Williams.

Source: Getty Images

Villa, who won the Europa League last season, suffered a difficult start, falling 4-0 to Brighton. A second consecutive defeat would make for a troubling beginning to the campaign.

The home side were going into the match without several players who were central to their recent success. Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez have all departed, leaving Unai Emery to rely on a reshuffled squad with new signings still finding their feet.

Emery, meanwhile, faces the club he managed before taking charge at Villa Park, adding an extra dimension to the encounter.

Mysterious cat predicts Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Prediction analyst Nimbus Pronos, in a video shared on Instagram, backed Arsenal to take all three points from the Villa Park clash.

Historically, Arsenal have had the upper hand in this fixture. Across the last ten meetings between the two sides, the Gunners have claimed six victories to Villa's three, with one match ending 2-2, as noted by Sofascore.

The managerial record between Emery and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tells a slightly different story. In nine previous encounters between the two managers, Emery leads with four wins to Arteta's three, while two matches have finished level.

Arsenal to be without Guimaraes

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal continue to be without Bruno Guimaraes after the new signing suffered an injury in the Community Shield.

The initial report in the media was that he would be out for a long time, but the manager allayed fears and said he would be assessed over the coming days.

Source: Legit.ng