Football legend Jay-Jay Okocha and his daughter Daniella shared a heartwarming father-daughter dance at her white wedding in Marbella, Spain

Daniella, 27, and her husband Leonard Okorocha had already wed legally and traditionally in Lagos in January before the destination ceremony

Music executive Paulo Okoye, partner of actress Iyabo Ojo, shared the touching moment from the European celebration on Saturday, August 29

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha gave fans a glimpse of a deeply personal moment on Saturday, August 29, when a video surfaced of him sharing a playful father-daughter dance with his daughter Daniella at her white wedding in Marbella, Spain.

The clip was posted by music executive Paulo Okoye, the romantic partner of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who attended the destination ceremony.

Iyabo Ojo's partner Paulo shares video from Jay Jay Okocha's daughter's white wedding in Spain. Credit: jjokocha

Source: Instagram

Okoye captioned the warm moment simply:

"Father and daughter dance ❤️❤️🙏 @official_jj10 @danniie_okocha."

Daniella Okocha's Wedding Journey

Daniella, a 27-year-old law graduate, had already exchanged vows with Leonard Okorocha in a legal and traditional ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria, back in January 2025.

The Marbella event marked a glamorous second chapter to their union, taking the celebration to Europe for a destination white wedding.

Seeing the football icon in such a tender, unguarded moment clearly resonated with many Nigerians who grew up watching Okocha dazzle on the pitch.

Jay Jay Okocha gets playful at his daughter's white wedding in Spain. Credit: jayjayokocha

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video of Okocha dancing with his daughter is below:

Reactions to Okocha's video with daughter

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram, read them below:

@arthurejiofor wrote:

"Today I realize how old I have become. I recall JJ Okocha's wedding at the Catholic Church at Lawanson, Lagos years back. Today same JJ has witnessed his daughter's wedding. Congratulations!!!"

@moursekit shared:

"All our favourites are all becoming fathers giving away their daughters and becoming grandparents 😇 life is so beautiful if u know how to live it right 🙌"

@ogbenyaluu commented:

"For people who don't know them dey could pass for husband and wife, happy married life, baby girl"

@omotoyosi_ojudu wrote:

"I honestly thought it was a vow renewal between Okocha and his wife. Wow. Congratulations to the new couples."

@beautyboxxsalon reacted:

"This is what my husband can do 😂🤣🤣 @bertomakavelli"

Nigerians vent their anger on Okocha's daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that following the intimidating defeat of Super Eagles, enraged Nigerians poured their frustration on Daniella Okocha, daughter of veteran footballer Jay Jay Okocha.

Many felt the squad saved their worst performance for the biggest game, with most hands pointing at Alex Iwobi, who happens to be Okocha's cousin.

A couple of daring individuals stormed Daniella's page to send a crucial message to her father over Iwobi's spot on the national team.

Source: Legit.ng