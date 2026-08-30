Funke Akindele posted a heartfelt tribute to late Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, on her X account

Akindele faced intense online criticism after celebrating her 49th birthday around the same time the industry mourned Ogogo's death

Many Nigerians questioned the timing of her birthday post, noting it coincided with Ogogo's burial on August 24

A touching message from Funke Akindele honouring veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has surfaced online, even as the actress and filmmaker continues to weather a wave of public criticism over her birthday celebration.

On 23rd August 2026, Akindele took to her X account to pay tribute to the fallen icon, writing:

Funke Akindele's Ogogo tribute surfaces at a tense moment online. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

"Hmmmm sad!!! Rest in peace, sir T. Your impact on the film industry will never be forgotten. Thank you for the legacy you leave behind. 💔💔."

Ogogo, a beloved figure in Yoruba cinema, passed away on Sunday, 23rd August 2026. He was 66 years old.

Akindele's Birthday Celebration Draws Criticism

The controversy began after Akindele shared a series of glammed-up photographs marking her 49th birthday. In the post, she reflected on a journey shaped by wins, mistakes, lessons, and challenges, crediting God as her consistent source of strength and protection.

Though deeply personal in tone, the celebration drew sharp reactions from a section of her followers.

The criticism intensified when it emerged that her birthday festivities fell on 24th August, the very day Ogogo was laid to rest in his hometown in Ogun State.

Many Nigerians felt Akindele should have set aside the public celebration as a mark of respect for the Nollywood icon.

See the X post by Funke Akindele on the day Ogogo died:

Ogogo's Passing and Akindele's Connection to the Industry

Akindele is one of Nigeria's most prominent filmmakers and a celebrated figure in the same Yoruba film space that Ogogo helped shape.

Her tribute, which was posted on the day Ogogo died, acknowledged his lasting contribution to the industry.

Despite the sincerity of the message, critics argued that the subsequent birthday posts overshadowed it and reflected poorly on her sense of occasion.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on the backlash that followed Akindele's birthday photos, with many users online calling out what they perceived as a disregard for the collective grief of the Nollywood community.

Funke Akindele's message to Ogogo emerges as social media attacks escalate. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele speaks on sacrifices for success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele revealed the immense personal sacrifices she made while producing Behind The Scenes, which has grossed ₦2.7 billion at the Nigerian box office.

She disclosed that the project demanded sleepless nights, missed meals, and abandoning social events to stay fully committed to her work.

The actress was finally enjoying rest and self-care after the film’s remarkable commercial success.

Source: Legit.ng