A Nigerian lady known as IfeomaIgbotic on X shared details of a personal meeting with Senator Ned Nwoko at his residence

Ned Nwoko addressed her as 'Ada Igbo' during the visit, a term of endearment for an Igbo daughter, and expressed his pride in her

Her post drew reactions from followers online, with some using the moment to weigh in on Ned Nwoko's legacy as a senator

A Nigerian lady known on X as IfeomaIgbotic has shared an emotional account of meeting Senator Ned Nwoko at his residence, revealing the warm words he offered her during their encounter.

Writing on X, IfeomaIgbotic disclosed that Nwoko received her personally and addressed her with the Igbo title "Ada Igbo," a term that translates loosely to "daughter of Igbo," typically used to honour an Igbo woman of good character or achievement.

Lady shares recent meeting with Ned Nwoko. Photo credit: @IfeomaIgbotic/X.

Source: Twitter

What Ned Nwoko Said During the Visit

Recounting the moment, she wrote:

"Today, I met Pa Ned Nwoko at his residence. He called me Ada Igbo and told me he is proud of me."

The post did not detail the specific reason behind the visit or what prompted Nwoko's words of pride, but the warmth of the exchange was clear from how she described it.

Being called "Ada Igbo" by a figure of Nwoko's stature carries cultural weight, and her decision to share the moment publicly suggests it left a lasting impression on her.

Reactions to IfeomaIgbotic's Post

The post sparked responses from her followers, with some expressing admiration and others using the opportunity to reflect on Nwoko's public standing.

247 said:

"Ned Nwoko remains the best senator that pursued a meaningful agenda for his people in entire Igboland. Other senators are just there doing nothing. I will always respect Ned Nwoko."

Boss Vick said:

"That's very good. What did you do that made him so proud of you if I may ask ?"

Richie Fundz added:

"I'm proud of you."

See the post below:

Lady visits Ned Nwoko's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok reacting to the trending drama between Regina Daniels and her husband.

In a video posted via her official account, she disclosed what Ned Nwoko allegedly told her during her visit to his house.

Source: Legit.ng