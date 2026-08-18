TikToker Jarvis issued a firm warning to brands and promoters who invite her husband Peller to nightclub events without including her

Jarvis declared that married men have no business attending clubs alone, insisting couples should always make such decisions together

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious and supportive reactions after Jarvis laid down her rules publicly

TikToker Jarvis is not taking any chances when it comes to her marriage to Peller. The content creator has gone public with a stern warning aimed at brands and promoters who reach out to her husband for club appearances or other outings without extending the invitation to her as well.

Jarvis made her position clear in a video, stating that married men simply should not be attending nightclubs unaccompanied.

Jarvis draws the line as brands invite Peller to nightclubs without her. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

In her view, a wife is not just a partner at home but also a companion who should be present at social engagements, clubs included.

"It's not good for a married man to go to club alone. A lot of things go on in there. Go with your wife, your wife can twerk and do other things too," she said.

Jarvis Draws the Line for Peller's Bookings

Beyond general advice to married men, Jarvis directed her message specifically at those who have been contacting Peller directly.

She made it clear that any invitation meant for her husband must also include her, and that the two of them would decide together whether to accept or decline.

"I am warning you, people: now, nobody should invite my husband without inviting me to a club party or anywhere. We, the couples, will decide if we will come or not, or if the wife will come or not," she stated.

Watch the Instagram video of Jarvis' viral statement:

Fans React to Jarvis's Rules

Her declaration quickly caught fire online, with followers weighing in on the couple's dynamic in their typically humorous fashion.

@callmedamy wrote:

"Since they marry we never rest …allow single people to breathe na"

@slashazhandle commented:

"A child does not know herbs, hence calling it vegetable ☺️"

@helen_hook_ said:

"Yes, I concur; instead of club abeg invite am to farm 🙂‍↔️"

@kiii_ra0 reacted:

"Mrs Adelaja has spoken, and that's on period"

@maagic_charm wrote:

"Keeping up with the Adelaja's season 1 Episode 1"

@dflowergirlje shared:

"These two are actually made for each other, chochocho couple stays together 😂😂"

@wendy_adamma commented:

"E be like you join us for this your marriage o"

Jarvis responds after brands begin inviting Peller to nightclubs without her. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller fires back at critics of his early marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller sparked debate online by claiming that advice to delay marriage until one’s 30s or 40s stems from poverty, not wisdom.

In a viral video, he defended marrying young, arguing that financial hardship forced older generations to postpone marriage rather than a deeper understanding of relationships.

Peller urged young people in love to act without fear of societal expectations, insisting that waiting is unnecessary when genuine feelings are present.

Source: Legit.ng