Movie critic Tolu Fagbure stirred reactions online after sharing his candid past opinion about Nollywood star Femi Adebayo's acting

Fagbure revealed he previously described the actor's performances as 'plastic' before eventually meeting Adebayo in person in 2022

The critic's comments sparked a wave of responses from fans and supporters on social media

A video of movie critic Tolu Fagbure discussing Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo's acting ability has gone viral online, surfacing on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

In the clip, Fagbure openly admitted that he once had a very unflattering opinion of Adebayo's performances, telling viewers plainly that he previously described the actor's work as "plastic." He did not shy away from the comment, repeating it emphatically for clarity.

Tolu Fagbure shares his encounter with Femi Adebayo in 2022. Credit: tolufabgure/femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

However, Fagbure's tone shifted as he described what happened after he eventually met Adebayo in person in 2022. He explained that despite his earlier criticism, the actor still showed him respect, and the two maintained a cordial relationship.

Fagbure Revisits Adebayo's Filmography

The critic went on to point viewers towards specific Adebayo projects he believes demonstrate the actor's range and ability, referencing films such as Jagun Jagun as an example worth examining closely.

Fagbura opined that his past criticism of the actor helped improve his acting.

"I tell my students and I tell everybody when I'm reviewing, I am not worse. I am first a consumer before a producer," Fagbure said in the video.

Reactions trail movie critic's initial remark about Femi Adebayo's acting. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Watch the full clip where Fagbure shares his take on Femi Adebayo's acting below:

Fans React to Tolu Fagbure's Comments

The video drew sharp and divided reactions from social media users on Instagram, with many arguing over whether Fagbure was actually praising or criticising Adebayo.

@olatideee wrote:

"Femi Adebayo is among my best male actor, period!"

@madibas_autos commented:

"Okay. Who else again sir"

@only01moh stated:

"People truly lack comprehension & understanding….the comments I'm seeing & relating it to what he said is totally different"

@i_am_tiwatope_2 reacted:

"People lack comprehension"

@ife_unusual122 shared:

"make i no talk"

@aminat_abdulrahman_ wrote:

"He is saying Femi can act very well now Abi na me no Dey hear word"

Colleague surprises Femi Adebayo on his birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Femi Adebayo marked his birthday and congratulatory messages poured in for him.

In a video sighted online, a colleague surprised him with a worship session to mark his special day.

The movie star couldn't hold back his emotions and had to be consoled by his fans in the comment section of the post.

Source: Legit.ng