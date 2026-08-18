Borno Governor Babagana Zulum approved promotion salary benefits for civil servants covering the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 sessions

The governor also set up a task force to work out a new minimum wage and gratuity scheme for local government workers

Zulum directed the Directorate of Establishment to draw up a plan for fresh recruitment into the Borno civil service

Borno State Governor Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has approved immediate payment of promotion salary benefits and leave grants for civil servants in the state, following talks with labour union leaders in Maiduguri on Monday.

The decision came after a meeting at the Government House between the governor and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE). Commissioner for Information and Internal Security Prof Usman Tar confirmed the outcome in an official statement.

Governor Zulum approves promotion benefits and leave grants for Borno civil servants. Photo credit: BabaganaZulum/x

Source: Original

The discussions were triggered by a proposal from the Directorate of Establishment in the Office of the Head of Service on how to implement the national minimum wage policy across the state.

What Zulum approved for workers

The governor gave the go-ahead for immediate payment of promotion salary benefits covering the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 sessions for state civil servants. He also approved leave grants for all eligible workers for the 2025 session.

For workers in secondary and tertiary education, the governor approved a review of outstanding salary arrears, with payments set to begin in September 2026.

Zulum additionally set up a task force to design a plan for rolling out the new minimum wage and a gratuity scheme for local government employees. The committee will be chaired by the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, and is expected to deliver its report within two weeks.

New recruitment on the horizon

Beyond the pay approvals, the governor directed the Directorate of Establishment to prepare a recruitment blueprint for the civil service. The plan will be guided by a workforce gap assessment, with a focus on replacing professionals lost through retirement and migration.

The statement said the measures were designed to improve the welfare of workers and maintain industrial peace across the state.

Zulum sets up task force on minimum wage and gratuity scheme for local government staff. Photo credit: BabaganaZulum/x

Source: Twitter

Nigerian governor appoints 4 new aides

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has approved the appointment of four Special Advisers and a Senior Technical Assistant (STA) as part of moves to strengthen his administration's post-insurgency recovery efforts.

The Governor's Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, said the appointments were made under Section 196(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Source: Legit.ng