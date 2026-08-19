Singer 2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru announced her new role as Edo State House of Assembly minority leader on Instagram

Natasha signed off as 'Hon. Natasha Osawaru' in the post, leaving out the Idibia surname she shares with her husband

The name omission caught the eye of several followers, though the Idibia name remained visible in her Instagram bio

2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru made her debut on Instagram as the Edo State House of Assembly minority leader on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, sharing a celebratory post bearing a banner that read: "Hon. Natasha Osawaru becomes EDHA minority leader."

Her caption was brief and spiritual: "Glorious God, all glory to the Lion of Judah 🦁"

2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru expresses gratitude to God after landing new position. Credit: natashaosawaru/official2baba

Source: Instagram

What sparked conversation, however, was not the achievement itself but a detail in the announcement banner. The post identified her solely as "Natasha Osawaru," with no mention of the Idibia surname she took on after marrying music legend 2Baba. The name Idibia, however, remained present in her Instagram bio at the time of posting.

The development comes at a notable point in Natasha's public life. The politician had previously attracted headlines when she was first linked to a position within the Edo State House of Assembly amid reports of tension in her marriage to the iconic Afrobeats star.

Her new minority leader title marks a significant step up in her political career.

Mixed reactions trail Natasha Osawaru's first post after her new role. Credit: honnatashaosawaru.

Source: Instagram

2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru's new post after her new position is below:

Reactions to Natasha Osawaru's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram, read them below:

@ehis.digh wrote:

"Congratulations to you Edo queen and the beautiful wife of our legend, 2baba"

@adaloveday commented:

"You no use your husband name again😂"

@princenwaeze_123 said:

"Congratulations"

@odogwu5844 asked:

"Madam why are you bearing 'idibia' when you're not married to that name"

@julietmaduagwu wrote:

"Please concentrate on your political carreir and leave Tubaba"

@peteruwalaka shared:

"Sister, well done, continue shining. God Almighty is with you o"

@aboyewamobolorunduro questioned:

"Una forget to add idibia to her name?????"

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng