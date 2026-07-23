Tiwa Savage marked her son Jamil Balogun's 11th birthday with an Arsenal-themed celebration

The Afrobeats star shared a heartfelt message reflecting on how motherhood has deepened her understanding of God's love

Fans and followers flooded the comments to wish Jamil well and react to the football-themed party décor

Tiwa Savage is a proud mama, and she made sure the world knew it as she celebrated her son Jamil Balogun turning 11 on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The Afrobeats star took to social media to share glimpses of an Arsenal-themed birthday bash for Jamil, complete with a backdrop bearing his name and the iconic red of his favourite club, who are also the current English Premier League champions.

Tiwa Savage shares colourful moments from her son Jamil's 11th birthday party. Credit: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The post quickly caught the attention of fans who were charmed by both the festive set-up and the deeply personal message that accompanied it.

Tiwa Savage's Emotional Tribute to Jamil

Beyond the birthday cheer, Tiwa, who was spotted in a video praying, used the moment to share a touching reflection on motherhood and faith. She wrote that raising Jamil has reshaped the way she thinks about divine love, drawing a parallel between her unconditional devotion to her son and the love she believes God has for humanity.

"The way I worry about him, celebrate him, protect him, forgive him, believe in him... the way I'd give anything (even my own life) for him. It made me stop and think... this sounds so familiar," she wrote.

She went on to say that if she, as an imperfect human being, could love her child so fiercely, it gave her a clearer picture of how much more a perfect God loves His children.

Celebrities and fans celebrate Tiwa Savage's son on his 11th birthday. Credit: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

"Every hug, every prayer, every sacrifice, every moment of unconditional love I feel for Jamil is just a tiny reflection of the love God has always had for us," the singer added, calling her son her greatest blessing and answered prayer.

Slide the post below to watch the video and see pictures from Tiwa Savage's son's birthday party:

Fan Reactions to Jamil's Birthday Post

The post drew warm responses from fans across the platform. Here are some of the comments:

@cynakah wrote:

"11 already?? The way these youngins grow so fast makes me feel old 😂"

@eni_thegemini commented:

"Happy birthday @officialjamilbalogun May the good Lord keep you safe and make all of your heart desires come true"

@tianah_bamidele shared:

"The write up says it all. Seeing how much God loves us reflected in how we love our own children is truly beautiful. It really does sound familiar. Happy birthday, little champ❤️🎉"

@enjoylifetrips reacted:

"He is supporting a good team! Only real men support arsenal. Happy birthday to him"

@sashapofficial wrote:

"Happy Birthdayyyy Jamil, may you continue to grow in God's favour in Jesus's name. Amen"

@chuks_interiors added:

"Happy birthday young king… as an Arsenal fan, I'm so jealous of the theme of your party. I wish you Gods blessings now and always"

Tiwa Savage's dress at the Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng also reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced on social media.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist.

Source: Legit.ng