The CIA posted a public job advert on X on July 22, 2026, calling for Staff Operations Officers to drive clandestine missions

The agency directed interested applicants to its official careers portal at cia.gov/careers for more details on the role

The post drew sharp and sceptical reactions from X users, with some questioning the agency's public recruitment approach

The Central Intelligence Agency has opened applications for the position of Staff Operations Officer, publishing a recruitment post on its official X account on July 22, 2026.

The post encouraged prospective candidates to consider themselves as the driving force behind covert operations, promising that successful hires would "ensure missions run seamlessly day-to-day" and "make a lasting impact."

The CIA announced recruitment for Staff Operations Officers through its official X account. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Interested applicants were directed to the agency's official careers portal for further information.

What the CIA Is Looking For

The CIA described the Staff Operations Officer role as one suited to individuals capable of leveraging skills in support of intelligence missions.

The public nature of the advert is notable, given the agency's reputation for recruiting through more discreet channels.

The post quickly attracted attention online, with many users finding the tone of the advert at odds with the secretive image of the agency.

How X Users Reacted

Responses ranged from humour to pointed criticism. @sofialily856 wrote:

"so do you actually read the psych profiles or just scan for 'willing to relocate'"

@SherASafi joked:

"Come hire me = catch me if you can lol 😂"

@ZSilentAvenger2 questioned the logic of public recruitment altogether:

"Why do you advertise? You don't hire, you recruit, if that movie is correct 😃"

@WolfMindAI took a more serious tone, writing:

"The missions should be aligned with moral purpose, goodness, and the principles of preserving the Constitution, liberty and freedom for Americans and those who cannot defend themselves. That was the America I grew up with. It was never perfect."

@matthewcoppola was blunter:

"'We want masterminds.' 'Our requirements strictly select for NPCs' Pick one."

@TheEndicottEra was among the more critical voices:

"You know what was going on. You know it was evil. You know there is absolutely no excuse for the things that happened here."

@CNewscum also responded with scepticism:

"Funny tweet. Become a tyrant, join the CIA and leverage your skills to destroy others. Is that actually working for you?"

US opens portal for recruitment into immigration agency

In a similar report, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a fresh push against immigration fraud, calling on Americans to support the effort through a dedicated government recruitment portal.

The agency posted the declaration on its official X account, on July 22, 2026, writing: "U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has declared war on immigration fraud. Join our fight." The post included a link directing the public to the portal.

Source: Legit.ng