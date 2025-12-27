A video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana has surfaced online, with fans reacting to what she wore for the event

In the clip, she was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist

Fans frowned at Tiwa Savage’s outfit at a recent event in Ghana after a video surfaced online.

The music star was recently in Ghana, where she performed before a large crowd, delivering an energetic performance as many fans sang along to her songs word for word.

She was seen wearing a short black gown with an open chest that left little to the imagination.

As she jumped on stage, her chest movement also caught the attention of viewers. Her short skirt was also made from a different material from the top she wore.

Fans react to Tiwa Savage’s video on stage

Reacting, some fans said the designer should be arrested over the outfit worn by the singer.

Others dragged the music star, who recently opened up about losing an endorsement deal, saying her choice of outfits was not surprising.

Tiwa Savage’s fans defend her over dress to concert. Photo credit@tiwasavage

A few others blamed Tiwa Savage for wearing such a dress, noting that she should have known how it would appear on stage, especially around the chest area.

Some commenters compared her appearance to that of a mad woman and warned that her stylist should be changed as soon as possible.

This is not the first time Tiwa Savage has been dragged over her dressing. Last year, she was called out by a comedian over an outfit she wore.

The music star was seen in a black see-through top with her bra clearly visible. The comedian described her as insecure and criticised her as a woman with a son who looks up to her as a role model.

Here is the Instagrm video of Tiwa Savage below:

How fans reacted to Tiwa Savage's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer at an event. Here are comments below:

@zazi_bugatti stated:

"It’s so uncomfortable to watch."

@sheoluwatosin shared:

"Which stylist. Did she close her eyes while they forced it on her?. The style is not fine, simple but na our Tiwa wear am, we go collect am like that ni."

@abikeadeaj shared:

"Lai n se weyrey. It is God that will judge the stylist."

@iammrsuga reacted:

"Oh my Gosh! She wasn’t savaged, who did this? she embodies beauty, the choice of material for that bra top is so wrong."

@kemsur2 wrote:

"Nothing remain for design and style again."

@charles_fearbaby commented:

"Nothing concern me with the dress o na the breast dancing step i dey watch."

Tiwa Savage slays in white dress

Legit.ng formerly reported that the Afrobeats queen looked gorgeous in a flamboyant white gown at the movie premiere of Water and Garri.

Tiwa's outfit had a lot of fabric extended to the ground, which brought out the fashionista in her. The mother of one had her son Jamil with her and the young boy wore a simple outfit that caused mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng