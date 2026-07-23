Nollywood actress Mide Martins posted a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, veteran actress Funmi Martins, on Instagram

Funmi Martins passed away on May 6, 2002, at the age of 38, leaving behind a lasting legacy

Mide's emotional words moved fans and colleagues to share their own memories of the beloved actress in the comments

Nollywood actress Mide Martins has taken to Instagram to honour the memory of her late mother, veteran actress Funmi Martins, in a deeply personal tribute that moved many of her followers.

In the post shared on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Mide addressed her mother directly, calling her "Iya mi Oluwafunmilayo Anike" and declaring that she could still feel her spirit and see her handwork in her life.

Mide Martins remembers her late mother, Funmi Martins after movie success. Credut: mydemartins

Source: Instagram

The post was an outpouring of gratitude and grief, with Mide crediting her mother for the protection, guidance, and love that shaped her career.

"Thank you for never leaving me alone, thank you always watching my back ever since, thank you for paving ways for me, I couldn't have made it this far without your love and protection anike mi," she wrote, asking fans to say a prayer for "my pillar, my backbone, my dear mama."

Who Was Funmi Martins?

Funmi Martins was a celebrated Yoruba Nollywood actress who died on May 6, 2002, at only 38 years old, following a cardiac arrest. Her death was widely described as a shock to the Nigerian film industry, and she left behind a legacy that her daughter Mide has continued to build upon in the decades since.

Mide, who has gone on to become one of the most recognisable faces in Yoruba cinema, has spoken about her mother's influence on her life and career on several occasions. This latest tribute reflects just how deeply that loss still resonates more than two decades later.

The heartfelt tribute comes following her latest feat in the movie industry.

Mide Martins shares old picture of her late mother Mide Martins. Credit: mydemartins

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently reported that Mide Martins' film Iya 1 & 2 has hit over 10 million views on YouTube.

Mide Martins' heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Funmi Martins, is below:

Fans React to Mide's Tribute

The post drew an outpouring of responses from fans, colleagues, and admirers of the late actress:

@iambimpeakintunde wrote:

"May our dear Mother beautiful soul continue to found eternal peace 🙏🙏🙏"

@kikelomoadeyemi commented:

"Rest on my beautiful mummy .. your lookalike missed you so much ❤️ 😍😍😍 may your gentle soul rest in peace 🙏"

@tush__tush24 shared:

"I can never forget her smile and pure talent ❤️. The most beautiful of them all....she was indeed a beauty! her death was a rude shock...Slp on mama Funmi Martins"

@_taiwobankole wrote:

"Dear mama.. We love and miss you so much❤️ continue to rest in the blossom of the almighty"

@moreotv added a lighter note:

"Aunty Mi , that YouTube money shock you Abi 😂😂😂😂😂 I understand, you deserve it, you sef Dey try, plus you add consistency join am, kudos to your husband, he did a great work……"

Mide Martins kneels to thank husband

Legit.ng previously reported that Mide Martins made lovers go green with envy with what she publicly did for her husband at an award ceremony.

The mother of two was seen kneeling on stage to thank him.

According to her, her husband had stood by her over the years since her mother passed on. She sang his praises to the high heavens as her colleagues screamed in excitement.

Source: Legit.ng