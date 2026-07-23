The International Federation of Football History and Statistics named Lionel Messi as the best player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The IFFHS decision directly contradicts FIFA's own Golden Ball award, which was given to Spain's Rodri

The competing verdicts from two prominent football bodies have reignited debate over who truly shone at the 2026 tournament

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the best player of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite FIFA awarding the tournament's Golden Ball to Spain midfielder Rodri.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, July 22, has sparked fresh debate among football fans after the two organisations arrived at different conclusions over who deserved to be recognised as the standout performer of the tournament.

IFFHS names Argentina captain Lionel Messi Best Player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite defeat to Spain. Photo by: Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

IFFHS disagrees with FIFA's choice

FIFA presented the Golden Ball to Rodri following Spain's triumph at the 2026 World Cup, rewarding the Manchester City midfielder for his influential role in La Roja's title-winning campaign.

IFFHS, however, reached a different verdict after carrying out its own assessment, ranking Messi as the tournament's best player ahead of Rodri.

The football history and statistics body operates independently of FIFA and frequently publishes its own rankings and awards based on statistical performances and historical evaluation rather than FIFA's voting process, per World Soccer Talk.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi once again played a leading role for Argentina during the tournament, producing several standout performances as the defending champions reached the final before losing to Spain.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner finished the competition among the leading scorers and creators, further enhancing his remarkable World Cup legacy after winning both the Golden Ball and the World Cup title in Qatar in 2022.

IFFHS' decision suggests the organisation considered Messi's overall influence on Argentina's campaign greater than that of any other player at the tournament.

The contrasting verdicts from FIFA and IFFHS have reignited discussion over how the best player at a major tournament should be determined, with many supporters debating whether statistical output should outweigh the official voting process used by FIFA, per GOAL.

Thousands welcome Argentina squad home

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the emotional welcome received by the Argentine national football squad in Buenos Aires following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Despite the absence of captain Messi, fans gathered to celebrate the team's journey, showcasing their undying support and affection for the iconic player who brought them joy for years.

Source: Legit.ng