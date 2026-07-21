Tiwa Savage's intense prayer session sparks buzz on social media

Singer Tiwa Savage paid a visit to entrepreneur Dabota Lawson at her Dabota Cosmetics office in Lagos

Tiwa supported Dabota's hustle by purchasing products from the brand during the visit

Dabota Lawson shared a video of the visit, showing the two women in an animated conversation at the company space

Tiwa Savage has shown love to her friend and entrepreneur Dabota Lawson in a heartwarming visit that has set social media buzzing with warm reactions.

The singer made her way to the Dabota Cosmetics office in Lagos on July 20, 2026, where she spent time with the beauty brand founder, shopped from the product line, and rounded off the visit with a prayer session for the business.

Fans react as Tiwa Savage prays passionately in viral video. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

A staff of Dabota Cosmetics captured the visit on camera and shared the footage with her followers, giving fans a glimpse into the two women catching up in a warmly lit lounge space, surrounded by beauty products, floral décor and the kind of easy energy that speaks to genuine friendship.

Tiwa Savage's prayer for Dabota's business

What stood out most to fans was not just that Tiwa showed up, but that she took a moment to pray over the business.

The gesture of buying products and then lifting the brand up in prayer struck many as a rare and meaningful show of support from one public figure to another.

The visit has since drawn an outpouring of reactions online, with many fans and followers celebrating both women.

See the video from Tiwa Savage's visit here:

Fans react to Tiwa Savage's support

Here are some of the reactions below:

@abimbolaroxie16 wrote:

"Energy 🔥🔥🔥. Amen to all the prayers. Dabota Cosmetics is a global giant. My Queen, congratulations on what is coming up to shake the world."

@the_emanager commented:

"😍😍😍😍😍... Very few friends come in see and pray for you like this."

@bukkybeyonce said:

"Jesus is winning!!! Jesu LOBA 👏🙌"

@mary_kaaaay reacted:

"Amen 🙏"

@evolvmur wrote:

"Amen 🙏🏾"

@isioma_yocambel added:

"Amen ooo"

@chatwithbay shared:

"😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Tiwa Savage trends after emotional prayer video surfaces online. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's dress at the Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced on social media.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist. They dropped their two cents for the singer as she continued to drag her, saying she is a mother and should set good examples.

Source: Legit.ng