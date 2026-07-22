Trump praises Tinubu's leadership against terrorism and insecurity impacting Christian communities

Nigerians respond with mixed reactions to Trump's commendation of President Tinubu

US-Nigeria defence cooperation aims to strengthen security and counter terrorism efforts

President Donald Trump of the United States has commended President Bola Tinubu for taking a decisive leadership position in the fight against terrorism and insecurity, citing alleged attacks on Christian communities in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, on Wednesday, July 22. President Trump's commendation of Tinubu was dated July 6, 2026.

US President Donald Trump's full text of message to President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to Onanuga, the full text of Trump's commendation to President Tinubu is below:

Dear Mr President,

“Thank you for your thoughtful letter. Your kind words mean a great deal to me, and I appreciate your decisive leadership on behalf of the Nigerian people. I applaud your resolve to tackle the issues plaguing your nation, especially the violence affecting Christian communities, and it is a true honour to stand with you in the fight against terrorists and to make the Federal Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous.

“The United States-Nigeria relationship is crucial at a time when conflict has spread across West Africa and around the world. We both share a mutual goal of confronting terrorism in all its forms, and our historic US-Nigeria 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap has established a robust framework to accomplish this feat.

“I am proud to have deployed the United States Special Operations Forces—among the most elite military units anywhere in the world—to equip the brave men and women in the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the skills, tools and intelligence they need to protect your homeland and ensure the safety and security of citizens, particularly those of faith who have been under attack. I look forward to our continued discussions over the course of my Presidency."

Reactions as Trump writes Tinubu

However, the statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Oluwatigbemiga said the critics of President Tinubu will be disappointed:

"Many of the opposition will be sad about this letter. They were thinking the POTUS would come critical on PBAT. Well, you have been served with the reality, and I hope you will wake up from your nightmare now and face reality. Tinubu is the president till 2031, insha'Allah."

Igbobuikemba said Trump would have posted such a message on his social media page:

"This is a big lie; President Trump doesn't play hide-and-seek games; he would have posted it on his Truth Social handle if it were true. You guys are seeking validation for failure."

Abdulrasheed Kogi faulted those raising the allegations of Christian genocide in the country:

"Where are the Christian mugus? We told you, they have signed the deal to free minerals. The next time you post about Christian genocide in Nigeria. FBI agent will come from America to arrest you."

Ezebuiroh Victor said the presidency was not being truthful:

"Onanuga, instead of stressing to type out the letter, you could've simply taken a picture of the letter and posted it here. With Trump's signature and the white house seal. That's how to sell your candidate to the world. No?"

Read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng