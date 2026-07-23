The Henley Passport Index 2026 ranked the Nigerian passport's access to destinations outside Africa

Nigerian travellers can reach 19 non-African countries across the Caribbean, Asia and Oceania visa-free or on arrival

Oceania accounts for the largest share with 9 accessible destinations, including Fiji, Samoa and the Cook Islands

Nigerian passport holders can now access 19 destinations outside Africa without going through a traditional visa application process, according to the Henley Passport Index 2026.

The index shows that Nigerians qualify for either visa-free entry or a visa on arrival in countries spread across the Caribbean, Asia and Oceania, broadening travel options for those looking to explore regions beyond the continent.

Nigerian passport holders can travel to countries across Asia, the Caribbean and Oceania with simplified entry Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Caribbean and Asian Destinations Open to Nigerians

Five Caribbean nations welcome Nigerian travellers without requiring a pre-departure visa: Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Montserrat and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The region is widely recognised for its beaches and island tourism, making these destinations popular choices for leisure travel.

In Asia, Nigerians can visit Cambodia, Iran, Lebanon, the Maldives and Timor-Leste.

Four of these countries, Cambodia, Iran, the Maldives and Timor-Leste, grant visas on arrival, meaning travellers complete immigration formalities after landing rather than applying weeks in advance, Vanguard reports.

Oceania Offers the Most Options

Oceania holds the largest portion of non-African destinations available to Nigerian passport holders, with nine countries and territories on the list. These include the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Among them, Niue, Palau Islands and Samoa operate visa-on-arrival systems for Nigerian visitors.

Travel made easier as 19 non-African destinations welcome Nigerian passport holders with visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

In total, the 19 destinations break down as follows: five in the Caribbean, five in Asia and nine in Oceania. Of the 19, the following specifically offer visas on arrival rather than fully visa-free access: Cambodia, Iran, the Maldives, Timor-Leste, Niue, Palau Islands and Samoa.

The remaining destinations grant entry without any visa requirement, though travellers are still subject to each country's individual entry conditions, including valid travel documents and proof of onward travel or sufficient funds.

Snapshot of the countries

19 non-African destinations Nigerians can visit without a traditional visa

The destinations include:

Barbados (Caribbean)

Cambodia (Asia) – Visa on arrival

Cook Islands (Oceania)

Dominica (Caribbean)

Fiji (Oceania)

Haiti (Caribbean)

Iran (Asia) – Visa on arrival

Kiribati (Oceania)

Lebanon (Asia)

Maldives (Asia) – Visa on arrival

Micronesia (Oceania)

Montserrat (Caribbean)

Niue (Oceania) – Visa on arrival

Palau Islands (Oceania) – Visa on arrival

Samoa (Oceania) – Visa on arrival

St. Kitts and Nevis (Caribbean)

Timor-Leste (Asia) – Visa on arrival

Tuvalu (Oceania)

Vanuatu (Oceania)

US announces visa rule changes from September 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a significant overhaul of its visa rules for international students, exchange visitors, and foreign journalists, replacing an arrangement that had allowed many to remain in the country indefinitely under their programme status.

The rule scraps the long-standing "duration of status" system and imposes fixed admission periods on holders of F, J, and I visas. It will come into force 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register, pending congressional review.

Under the revised framework, F visa holder international students and J visa holders exchange programme participants will be permitted to stay in the United States for a maximum of four years per admission.

Source: Legit.ng