A close associate of late NURTW leader Toba Ijaya has shared an emotional account of the late union chief’s kindness and generosity

The mourner revealed how Toba Ijaya reportedly treated everyone who came to him for help, regardless of their status or circumstances

He also claimed that the late transport union leader quietly supported children, widows and elderly people through his philanthropic efforts

A close associate of late NURTW leader Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, has opened up about the side of the union chief many people may not have seen.

The union leader reportedly died after he was attacked by armed men along Ikorodu Road while returning home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi, reports The PUNCH Newspaper.

He was buried on Tuesday, July 21, amid mixed emotions.

Toba Ijaya’s associate says he treated everyone who came to him for help, regardless of their status or circumstances. Photos: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

However, speaking in an emotional tribute, the mourner described Toba as a mentor whose kindness and generosity touched countless lives.

According to him, Toba never turned people away when they came to him seeking help.

“He is my confidence. He is my mentor. He was a very good person to me and my family,” he said.

‘He would attend to everyone’

The associate recalled that Toba would patiently attend to people who visited him, even when dozens of others were waiting.

He said the late union leader’s calm nature and welcoming smile made people feel comfortable enough to share their problems with him.

But the revelation that has left many reflecting on Toba’s life concerns his alleged quiet philanthropy.

The mourner claimed Toba sponsored the education of numerous children and operated a foundation that supported children, widows and elderly people.

According to him, the number of students whose school fees Toba paid was difficult to quantify.

He said the late union leader never sought public recognition for his generosity.

Toba Ijaya was fatally shot after gunmen ambushed his vehicle in Fadeyi, Lagos, on July 12, 2026. He later died from his injuries and was buried at his residence in Ketu.

As mourners continue to remember him, his associate urged those who believed in Toba’s vision to continue the humanitarian work he started.

Watch a Facebook video of the late Tobi Ijaya's associate speaking here:

Toba Ijaya died after he was attacked by armed men along Ikorodu Road while returning home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi. Photo: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng