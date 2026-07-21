Edward Stourton, a veteran BBC broadcaster with over 40 years in journalism, died on Saturday surrounded by his family

The Today programme presenter had been living with prostate cancer since his 2014 diagnosis, which he revealed in his 2023 memoir

Former colleagues including James Naughtie and Mishal Husain paid tribute to his intellect, warmth and decades of public service broadcasting

Edward Stourton, one of British broadcasting's most respected voices, died on Saturday at the age of 68.

The BBC confirmed his death, noting that he passed away surrounded by his family after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Fans mourn as BBC presenter Edward Stourton dies after long cancer fight. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Stourton first disclosed his diagnosis in his 2023 memoir, *Confessions*, revealing he had received the news nearly a decade prior in 2014.

Though he underwent treatment, the cancer eventually became incurable and spread. Despite this, he continued working until very recently.

A Career Built Across Continents

His four-decade career began at ITN, where he played a key role in launching Channel 4 News and became the outlet's first Washington correspondent during the final years of the Reagan presidency. He joined the BBC as Paris correspondent in 1988 and later presented the One O'Clock News on BBC One after a stint as diplomatic editor at ITN.

Stourton's wide-ranging BBC work included *Panorama*, *Correspondent*, and *Assignment*, and he was among the first journalists on the ground in New York following the September 11 attacks in 2001.

He joined Today as a presenter in 1999, bringing deep foreign correspondent experience to the role, with reporting from Lebanon and Afghanistan among his notable contributions. His exit from the programme in 2008 caused some upset after details were leaked to a newspaper before he had personally been informed. He stayed at the BBC nonetheless, going on to front Sunday, The World at One, and The World This Weekend, while continuing as a contributor to Today.

Born in Nigeria in 1957, where his father was based at the time, Stourton also spent part of his childhood in Geneva. He studied English Literature at Trinity College, Cambridge, where he served as President of the Union, and was educated at Ampleforth College. His Catholic faith shaped much of his documentary and written work, including *Absolute Truth*, a four-part BBC Two series on the Catholic Church, and his biography *John Paul II: Man of History*. His final book, *Made in America: the Dark History that Led to Donald Trump*, was timed to mark the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence.

Tributes From Former Colleagues

Former Today co-presenter James Naughtie described Stourton as possessing "great integrity and humanity" and said he carried "a kind of infectious decency which lifted people up.

Naughtie added that Stourton had "a great effect on younger producers" and was "a man of wide cultural interests and experience and enthusiasm."

Evan Davis, another former *Today* presenter, called him "all substance, minimum ego, deeply knowledgeable, totally reliable," and said simply, "He'll be missed."

Presenter Mishal Husain remembered him as "a true gentleman and a broadcaster of immense capacity and intellect," while Justin Webb described him as "funny, self-deprecating and unpompous."

BBC presenter Edward Stourton passes away after battling cancer for 12 years.

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Legit.ng