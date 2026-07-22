World's most-subscribed YouTuber MrBeast married South African content creator Thea Booysen in a ceremony held on a billionaire's private Caribbean island

Around 70 guests attended a week-long celebration that began on July 14, with activities including kitesurfing and snorkelling ahead of the vows

The couple first met in South Africa in 2022 and got engaged on Christmas Day in 2024 after being introduced through a mutual friend

Jimmy Donaldson, better known to his 400-million-plus subscribers as MrBeast, is officially off the market.

The 27-year-old YouTube phenomenon married South African content creator and author Thea Booysen in a private ceremony that has sent fans worldwide into a frenzy.

World-renowned YouTuber MrBeast marries South African content creator Thea Booysen in a private island wedding. Photo: mrbeast

Source: Instagram

MrBeast broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, posting photographs from the celebration alongside the caption:

"I found Mrs Beast and it was the best day of my life."

See MrBeast's Instagram post announcing his wedding below:

A Caribbean wedding on Necker Island

The couple exchanged vows on Necker Island, the exclusive private retreat in the Caribbean owned by British billionaire Sir Richard Branson.

Rather than a single-day event, the wedding formed part of a week-long celebration that kicked off on July 14, with approximately 70 guests drawn from the couple's closest circles of family and friends.

Before the ceremony itself, guests were treated to a series of activities including kitesurfing and snorkelling.

The vows were officiated by an ordained family friend during a private ceremony, keeping the occasion private despite the high-profile setting.

MrBeast dressed in a classic formal suit for the occasion, while Booysen wore a floor-length lace wedding gown before switching into a shorter dress for the reception, as reported by the Sun magazine.

The newlyweds were also pictured together in coordinating white casual outfits at various points during the celebrations.

From a dinner in South Africa to the altar

The couple's love story began in 2022 when the pair were introduced through a mutual friend at a dinner gathering in South Africa.

What started as a chance meeting slowly grew into a committed relationship, and on Christmas Day 2024, MrBeast got down on one knee and proposed to Booysen.

MrBeast built his global following through high-budget challenge videos, record-breaking philanthropic stunts and charitable campaigns that have cemented his position as one of the most influential digital creators of his generation.

Booysen, for her part, has carved out her own presence online and in the literary world through her content and writing.

The wedding represents a deeply personal chapter for a man whose professional life has always played out on the biggest possible stage, and for the fans who have followed his journey from a teenager filming in his bedroom to the most-subscribed individual on YouTube.

MrBeast shares wedding photos after marrying longtime partner Thea Booysen in a private Caribbean ceremony. Photo: mrbeast

Source: Instagram

Cardi B addresses dating rumours with Maduka Okoye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American rapper Cardi B responded to renewed speculation about her relationship with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after they were spotted together in Venice.

She vented on Instagram that the media focuses excessively on her personal life, saying, “People pay for this type of talk.”

Meanwhile, Okoye has yet to comment publicly on assault and child neglect allegations made by his former girlfriend, Jelicia Westhoff.

Source: Legit.ng