A Nigerian nurse has gone viral after sharing her relocation journey from Nigeria to Dubai and eventually to the United Kingdom

The lady also revealed how much she earned monthly while working at a private hospital in Nigeria in 2018

Her facial transformation before and after relocating to the UK for her master's degree sparked buzz online

A Nigerian nurse has gotten many people talking after sharing a realistic video capturing her multi-country relocation journey, detailing her transition from Nigeria to finding opportunities in the Middle East and Europe.

The lady took to her Instagram page, nurseabiofficial, to post a video that showed her facial transformation since leaving Nigeria for abroad.

A Nigerian nurse who moved to Dubai and the UK shares her transformational video. Photo credit: nurseabiofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

UK-based Nigerian nurse shares throwback video

The video begins with throwback photos of her NYSC service year in 2016/17 and her early career working at a private hospital in 2018.

During her time in Nigeria, her look was extremely simple and modest. She was pictured wearing basic glasses, minimal makeup, and simple hairstyles.

The real shocker for viewers came when she transitioned to photos from her relocation to Dubai in 2020.

Nigerian lady relocates from Dubai to UK

The physical transformation was instant and undeniable. Her skin appeared significantly more radiant, smooth, and glowing. Even while working in medical scrubs as a swab nurse in Dubai, her clear complexion and overall look-wise upgrade remained highly visible.

The final phase of her transformation shows her current life in the United Kingdom, where she moved to pursue a master's degree while working as a domiciliary carer.

She shared a photo looking visibly tired and resting her forehead after a long, gruelling shift.

Watch the transformation video she shared on her Instagram page below:

Reactions as UK-based lady shares transformation video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

mazi_anoncy said:

"I know the story, and it can only get BETTER. 💯"

daisyericapearl said:

"It’s well. 😢God will see u through."

joannabaczkowska said:

"You should be proud of yourself. You have overcome many obstacles and are on your way to becoming a great healthcare professional here. ❤️❤️❤️❤️It was pleasure meeting you. ❤️"

Deeper Life Church lady's transformation video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that mixed reactions trailed a transformation video of a Deeper Life church lady, which she posted on the social media platform TikTok.

Through the video, she sought to show netizens how she looked before and her new appearance after wearing a dress and having her hair done.

Source: Legit.ng