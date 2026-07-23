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Nurse's Transformation Video Trends After Moving From Nigeria to Dubai to UK, Looks Raise Concern
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Nurse's Transformation Video Trends After Moving From Nigeria to Dubai to UK, Looks Raise Concern

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A Nigerian nurse has gone viral after sharing her relocation journey from Nigeria to Dubai and eventually to the United Kingdom
  • The lady also revealed how much she earned monthly while working at a private hospital in Nigeria in 2018
  • Her facial transformation before and after relocating to the UK for her master's degree sparked buzz online

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A Nigerian nurse has gotten many people talking after sharing a realistic video capturing her multi-country relocation journey, detailing her transition from Nigeria to finding opportunities in the Middle East and Europe.

The lady took to her Instagram page, nurseabiofficial, to post a video that showed her facial transformation since leaving Nigeria for abroad.

A Nigerian nurse has shared her transformational video on Instagram after moving to Dubai and the UK
A Nigerian nurse who moved to Dubai and the UK shares her transformational video. Photo credit: nurseabiofficial/Instagram
Source: Instagram

UK-based Nigerian nurse shares throwback video

The video begins with throwback photos of her NYSC service year in 2016/17 and her early career working at a private hospital in 2018.

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During her time in Nigeria, her look was extremely simple and modest. She was pictured wearing basic glasses, minimal makeup, and simple hairstyles.

Read also

Nigerian lady who just relocated to US laments struggle she encountered, compares both countries

The real shocker for viewers came when she transitioned to photos from her relocation to Dubai in 2020.

Nigerian lady relocates from Dubai to UK

The physical transformation was instant and undeniable. Her skin appeared significantly more radiant, smooth, and glowing. Even while working in medical scrubs as a swab nurse in Dubai, her clear complexion and overall look-wise upgrade remained highly visible.

The final phase of her transformation shows her current life in the United Kingdom, where she moved to pursue a master's degree while working as a domiciliary carer.

She shared a photo looking visibly tired and resting her forehead after a long, gruelling shift.

Watch the transformation video she shared on her Instagram page below:

Reactions as UK-based lady shares transformation video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

mazi_anoncy said:

"I know the story, and it can only get BETTER. 💯"

daisyericapearl said:

"It’s well. 😢God will see u through."

joannabaczkowska said:

Read also

Lady who did support worker job in UK returns to Nigeria permanently, shares experience

"You should be proud of yourself. You have overcome many obstacles and are on your way to becoming a great healthcare professional here. ❤️❤️❤️❤️It was pleasure meeting you. ❤️"

Deeper Life Church lady's transformation video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that mixed reactions trailed a transformation video of a Deeper Life church lady, which she posted on the social media platform TikTok.

Through the video, she sought to show netizens how she looked before and her new appearance after wearing a dress and having her hair done.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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