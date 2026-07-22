Full List of Africa's 10 Most Populous Countries in 2026 as Nigeria Reaches 242.4 Million
- Nigeria retained its position as Africa's most populous country with an estimated 242.4 million people in 2026
- Ethiopia and Egypt ranked second and third, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania completed Africa's top five
- Worldometer's latest estimates showed Africa's population continuing to grow rapidly, driven by youthful populations and high fertility rates
Nigeria has retained its position as Africa's most populous country, according to the latest 2026 population estimates released by Worldometer.
The report estimates Nigeria's population at 242.4 million, keeping it comfortably ahead of Ethiopia and Egypt, which occupy second and third positions respectively.
Africa remains the fastest-growing continent in the world, with its rapidly expanding population driven by high birth rates, youthful demographics and improvements in healthcare.
According to Punch, the continent's population is projected to exceed 2.5 billion by 2050.
Nigeria's figure is based on demographic projections, as the country's last official population census was conducted in 2006.
Below are Africa's 10 most populous countries in 2026.
1. Nigeria
- Population: 242.4 million
Nigeria remains Africa's largest country by population, adding nearly five million people over the past year. The country also has one of the continent's youngest populations, with a median age of 18 years.
2. Ethiopia
- Population: 138.9 million
Ethiopia retains second place after recording an estimated annual population growth of 2.53 per cent.
3. Egypt
- Population: 120.1 million
Egypt remains North Africa's most populous nation, with more than 120 million residents.
4. Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Population: 116.5 million
The Democratic Republic of the Congo continues its rapid demographic expansion, recording one of the highest population growth rates among Africa's largest countries.
5. Tanzania
- Population: 72.6 million
Tanzania's youthful population continues to grow steadily, keeping the East African nation in fifth place.
6. South Africa
- Population: 65.5 million
South Africa remains the sixth most populous country on the continent despite having a slower population growth rate than many of its African peers.
7. Kenya
- Population: 58.6 million
Kenya occupies seventh place, with its growing workforce supporting expansion across several sectors of the economy.
8. Sudan
- Population: 53.3 million
Sudan's population has continued to increase, adding more than one million people over the past year.
9. Uganda
- Population: 52.8 million
Uganda remains one of Africa's youngest countries by median age and continues to record strong population growth.
10. Algeria
- Population: 48 million
Algeria completes Africa's top 10 most populous countries, maintaining moderate annual population growth.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng