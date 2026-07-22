Nigeria retained its position as Africa's most populous country with an estimated 242.4 million people in 2026

Ethiopia and Egypt ranked second and third, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania completed Africa's top five

Worldometer's latest estimates showed Africa's population continuing to grow rapidly, driven by youthful populations and high fertility rates

Nigeria has retained its position as Africa's most populous country, according to the latest 2026 population estimates released by Worldometer.

The report estimates Nigeria's population at 242.4 million, keeping it comfortably ahead of Ethiopia and Egypt, which occupy second and third positions respectively.

Nigeria retained its position as Africa's most populous country in 2026. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Africa remains the fastest-growing continent in the world, with its rapidly expanding population driven by high birth rates, youthful demographics and improvements in healthcare.

According to Punch, the continent's population is projected to exceed 2.5 billion by 2050.

Nigeria's figure is based on demographic projections, as the country's last official population census was conducted in 2006.

Below are Africa's 10 most populous countries in 2026.

1. Nigeria

Population: 242.4 million

Nigeria remains Africa's largest country by population, adding nearly five million people over the past year. The country also has one of the continent's youngest populations, with a median age of 18 years.

2. Ethiopia

Population: 138.9 million

Ethiopia retains second place after recording an estimated annual population growth of 2.53 per cent.

Africa population density

Source: Getty Images

3. Egypt

Population: 120.1 million

Egypt remains North Africa's most populous nation, with more than 120 million residents.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Population: 116.5 million

The Democratic Republic of the Congo continues its rapid demographic expansion, recording one of the highest population growth rates among Africa's largest countries.

5. Tanzania

Population: 72.6 million

Tanzania's youthful population continues to grow steadily, keeping the East African nation in fifth place.

6. South Africa

Population: 65.5 million

South Africa remains the sixth most populous country on the continent despite having a slower population growth rate than many of its African peers.

7. Kenya

Population: 58.6 million

Kenya occupies seventh place, with its growing workforce supporting expansion across several sectors of the economy.

8. Sudan

Population: 53.3 million

Sudan's population has continued to increase, adding more than one million people over the past year.

9. Uganda

Population: 52.8 million

Uganda remains one of Africa's youngest countries by median age and continues to record strong population growth.

10. Algeria

Population: 48 million

Algeria completes Africa's top 10 most populous countries, maintaining moderate annual population growth.

Source: Legit.ng