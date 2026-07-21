Marissa Olayinka, known on TikTok as @risaysthx, flew from the United States to Nigeria to wed her partner in July 2026

She shared a romantic wedding montage on TikTok capturing moments from multiple locations, including a hotel she personally recommended to her followers

Marissa described their long-distance relationship as difficult but said the blessings they experienced together made every hardship worthwhile

Marissa Olayinka, a woman from America, has set hearts ablaze online after flying from the United States to Nigeria in July 2026 to marry her partner in what she called the most joyful moment of her life.

The wedding montage she shared on TikTok captures snippets of their celebration across several locations, including an outdoor street scene near a mall, an indoor photo backdrop, a registry setting, and the Damjay Hotel, which she personally recommended to her followers.

A woman flies from America to marry Nigerian lover in Ibadan and shares experience. Photo: @risaysthx

Source: TikTok

Love That Crossed Continents

In the caption accompanying the video, Marissa opened up about the emotional weight of maintaining a long-distance relationship before their union.

"LDR is not easy but the blessings throughout are worth the hardship," she wrote, addressing her husband directly and thanking him for introducing her to a life she had never experienced before. She described him as someone who brought light into her world.

She also expressed deep gratitude for the journey ahead. "Our family is so blessed and I'm so excited," she added, closing with a heartfelt religious note: "Thank You God for Your protection and prosperity. By Your Blood we are covered."

The video, which she captioned with a promise to share more updates, quickly caught the attention of thousands of viewers who were moved by the cross-continental love story.

Watch the wedding video that sent the internet into a frenzy:

Nigerians and Fans Celebrate the Couple

The comment section filled up rapidly with warm messages from both Nigerians welcoming Marissa and fellow admirers cheering the couple on.

@Olori Lydia Olabisi said:

"Our Yoruba wife 💃💃💃You are so beautiful. You are highly welcome to Yorubaland and we love you"

@Lovelyyy said:

"Yall look cute. Buckle up these tiktok streets ain't friendly to us naija wives. Welcome to the mob"

@Eni4show said:

"Philippine girl are good ladies who appreciate Nigeria 🇳🇬 men,Congratulations Yinka"

@Tòròmádé said:

"For this our ibadan?!! Congratulations to you 👏😁. Blessings"

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng