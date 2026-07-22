Eniola Badmus Shares Update on Her Relationship With Davido, Celebrities React Online
- Eniola Badmus shared photos alongside Davido and his 30BG crew at a recent event in Abuja
- The actress and singer famously fell out in 2022 following the death of Davido's son before reconciling in 2024
- Eniola's caption on the post has since drawn excited reactions from fellow celebrities and fans
Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus and Afrobeats star Davido appear to have firmly put their past rift behind them, with new photos showing the duo together at an event in Abuja alongside members of the 30BG crew.
Eniola posted the photos on her Instagram page, drawing an enthusiastic response from fans and fellow celebrities alike.
She kept the caption short and punchy, writing "Baddest X Baddo" — a nod to the nicknames both she and Davido are known by in their respective circles.
Eniola Badmus and Davido's History
The pair's friendship hit a rough patch in 2022, following the tragic death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi. The circumstances surrounding their falling out were widely discussed online, and the two appeared to have gone their separate ways for a period.
By 2024, however, signs of a reconciliation began to emerge, and the Abuja outing appears to confirm that the two have fully restored their bond. Seeing Eniola welcomed into the 30BG fold at a public event carries real weight for fans who watched the friendship unravel years earlier.
Fans and Celebrities React to Eniola's post
The post quickly attracted attention from celebrities and followers, with several well-known faces jumping into the comments.
@ruthkadiri wrote:
"Badddo 😍"
@omotayoashimolowo commented:
"We Active 😍"
@wumitoriola reacted:
"😍😍😍"
@kemity said:
"Baddo🔥🔥🔥"
@kamo_state wrote:
"Badooo Nla ❤️"
@miwasignaturepalace_ added:
"Every slide🔥🔥🔥"
Eniola Badmus shares video of Tinubu, others
Legit.ng had reported that Eniola Badmus had continued to show support for President Bola Tinubu before and after the 2023 elections. She shared a video of the politician having dinner with members of the 10th House of Representatives, headed by Tajudeen Abbas.
In the video, the politicians walked into Aso Rock Villa, where the dinner was held, and they exchanged banter with the president.
They took their seats in the well-organised hall, where plates and bottled water were set on the tables. Several netizens reminded her about the economic hardship of some Nigerians and noted that the president's dinner was insensitive.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.