Eniola Badmus shared photos alongside Davido and his 30BG crew at a recent event in Abuja

The actress and singer famously fell out in 2022 following the death of Davido's son before reconciling in 2024

Eniola's caption on the post has since drawn excited reactions from fellow celebrities and fans

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus and Afrobeats star Davido appear to have firmly put their past rift behind them, with new photos showing the duo together at an event in Abuja alongside members of the 30BG crew.

Eniola posted the photos on her Instagram page, drawing an enthusiastic response from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Eniola Badmus gives fresh update on Davido relationship. Credit: @eniolabadmus, @davido

Source: Instagram

She kept the caption short and punchy, writing "Baddest X Baddo" — a nod to the nicknames both she and Davido are known by in their respective circles.

Eniola Badmus and Davido's History

The pair's friendship hit a rough patch in 2022, following the tragic death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi. The circumstances surrounding their falling out were widely discussed online, and the two appeared to have gone their separate ways for a period.

By 2024, however, signs of a reconciliation began to emerge, and the Abuja outing appears to confirm that the two have fully restored their bond. Seeing Eniola welcomed into the 30BG fold at a public event carries real weight for fans who watched the friendship unravel years earlier.

Fans and Celebrities React to Eniola's post

The post quickly attracted attention from celebrities and followers, with several well-known faces jumping into the comments.

@ruthkadiri wrote:

"Badddo 😍"

@omotayoashimolowo commented:

"We Active 😍"

@wumitoriola reacted:

"😍😍😍"

@kemity said:

"Baddo🔥🔥🔥"

@kamo_state wrote:

"Badooo Nla ❤️"

@miwasignaturepalace_ added:

"Every slide🔥🔥🔥"

Eniola Badmus says this is where things stand with Davido. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus shares video of Tinubu, others

Legit.ng had reported that Eniola Badmus had continued to show support for President Bola Tinubu before and after the 2023 elections. She shared a video of the politician having dinner with members of the 10th House of Representatives, headed by Tajudeen Abbas.

In the video, the politicians walked into Aso Rock Villa, where the dinner was held, and they exchanged banter with the president.

They took their seats in the well-organised hall, where plates and bottled water were set on the tables. Several netizens reminded her about the economic hardship of some Nigerians and noted that the president's dinner was insensitive.

Source: Legit.ng