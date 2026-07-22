TikToker and streamer Jarvis shared a photo pointing to her soon-to-be married name carved on a wall

The post came days before her highly anticipated wedding to fellow TikTok star Peller on August 1, 2026

The lovebirds also dropped pre-wedding photos on Wednesday, July 22, with a heartfelt caption counting down to forever

TikToker and streamer Amadou Elizabeth, widely known as Jarvis, has given fans a glimpse of the name she will carry into her new chapter, and it is turning heads online.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Jarvis, who shared details about her father, posted a photo on Instagram showing herself pointing at the name "Mrs Jarvis Adelala" carved into a textured wall, a clear nod to the surname she will take when she weds fellow TikTok creator and streamer Peller on August 1, 2026.

Jarvis reveals her future identity in style on social media. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The simple but meaningful post quickly grabbed attention, with followers excited to see the soon-to-be newlywed proudly claiming her future name ahead of the big day.

Pre-Wedding Photos Drop

The excitement did not stop there. A day later, on Wednesday, July 22, the couple took to Instagram together to share a set of pre-wedding photos, giving fans a closer look at the pair before they say their vows.

The caption that accompanied the images was warm and personal:

"These are more than just pictures — they're memories before the big day. Our hearts are full, our smiles are real, and we're counting down to forever. See you at the wedding."

The post struck a chord with many who follow the couple, with the phrase "counting down to forever" resonating widely among their fanbase.

Peller and Jarvis: A Creator Love Story

Peller and Jarvis have both built sizeable audiences on TikTok and through live streaming, making their relationship one that has played out in full view of their fans. Their upcoming union on August 1 is shaping up to be one of the more high-profile creator weddings of 2026, with anticipation building steadily on social media in the days leading up to the ceremony.

Slide the post below to see Jarvis' soon-to-be married name carved on a wall:

Reactions to Jarvis' post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Facebook. Read them below:

Comment Plug said:

"Congratulations the pregnancy fit you I pray the marriage see 2028, from there we pray another prayer."

Obioma Cynthia reacted:

"True true this lady is pregnant for this small boy ooo aaaa before I thought it's prank congratulations to u both but I hope u both understand what marriage is before entering, marriage nobe content is forever oooo."

MO STARS commented:

"The wisest gal on social media ...... But her eyes go clear last last.Marrige nor be friendship oo."

Chimgozirim Ann said:

"You know show finger pass Regina Daniels, you just carry the marriage for head."

Jarvis drags Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis Jadrolita got visibly angry when Peller called her 'babe' on TikTok live.

In a video, she warned him against repeating such an act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in PDA.

Her warning to the streamer sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng