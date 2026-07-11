The Nigerian entertainment industry, over the years, has seen top stars leave the country to take up new professions overseas

In the last two years, some Nigerian celebrities have shown interest in the US Military after relocating

Legit.ng, in this article, listed popular stars who are now officers in the USA, as well as what they stand to benefit from the profession

The Nigerian entertainment industry is notable for creating stars in acting, music, and other creative arts.

While many of those who were able to carve out a name for themselves have remained in the entertainment industry, a few others have pursued other professions, including enlisting in the military, especially after relocating to another country.

Nollywood stars Joseph Momodu and Grace Bassey are military officers in the US. Credit: josephmomodu/gracecharisbassey

Source: Instagram

In the last two years, there has been a new wave among some Nigerian entertainers leaving the industry to become military officers in the United States of America.

Legit.ng, in this article, takes a look at top stars in the entertainment industry who are now in the US military, how to join for foreigners, as well as the benefits that come with the profession.

1. Joseph Momodu joins the US Army

Actor Joseph Momodu opens up about his training with US Army. Credit: josephmomodu

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu, who now resides in Los Angeles, California, caused a buzz on social media after he announced he had completed the Basic Combat Training with the US Army in April 2026

This made him the first known male Nollywood actor to enlist in the US Army. According to the actor, he spent 10 weeks completely cut off from communication while undergoing rigorous drills that demanded both physical endurance and mental resilience.

Momodu, who has featured in Nollywood films like Coming to Nigeria and Play 2 Kill, disclosed that his late father's service in the Nigeria Police Force was part of the reason that motivated his decision, describing the enlistment as a tribute to that legacy.

The Nollywood actor also announced his official military designation as Specialist (SPC) J.A. Momodu of the 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3-10, 3rd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

2. Actress Grace Bassey becomes US Navy officer

Actress-turned-US Navy officer Grace Bassey announces her engagement in 2026. Credit: gracebassey

Source: Instagram

In May 2025, Grace-Charis Bassey, formerly known in Nollywood as Belinda Effah, joined the US Navy and received American citizenship upon completing boot camp.

Bassey took to social media to share the inspiring news of her transformation from the movie set to military service in the United States.

Like Momodu, the actress who won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Most Promising Act of the Year dedicated her enlistment to her late father, who was a naval commander.

Legit.ng previously reported that Bassey is set to walk down the aisle after announcing her engagement on social media.

3. Mayowa Dosu joins US Army in 2024

Mayowa Dosu, a Nollywood actress and producer, joined the US military in 2024 after relocating from Nigeria.

Dosu, who had featured in movie productions such as ‘Fears’, ‘Mamami’, and ‘Compromise’, described the transition as a significant direction.

Unlike on the list, she has shared fewer details about the reason for joining the US military.

A video of Mayowa Dosu and some US military colleagues is below:

4. Princess Chineke is now a US military officer

In 2024, actress and former beauty queen Princess Chineke joined the military following her relocation to the United States.

Chineke, who featured in movies like To Love a Sister, Stormy Hearts, and Masters at War, stated that her decision was a commitment to serve the country she had chosen to build her life in.

A video of Princess Chineke sharing how to join the US military is below:

How to join the US military as a foreigner

According to usa.gov, every branch of the military sets its own standards for enlisting. However, there are other conditions to be met.

The US military is open to citizens and some non-citizens. If you are not a U.S. citizen, you must: Have a U.S. Permanent Resident Card (Green Card), Speak, read, and write English fluently. You cannot join the military to enter the U.S. or to get a visa.

There is an age limit for each of the military branches, and they are as follows: Air Force: 17 - 42; Army: 17 - 35; Coast Guard: 17 - 41; Marine Corps: 17 - 28; Navy: 17 - 41; and Space Force: 17 - 42

Also, everyone who wants to enlist in the military must take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB).

You must have a high school or general equivalency diploma (GED) to enlist in the military. You must have a degree from a four-year college to join as an officer.

And lastly, you must be medically fit. You are expected to take a medical exam to assess if you are healthy enough to serve in the military.

Each branch requires recruits to be physically fit. You will have to pass a physical fitness test as part of your enlistment process.

Benefits of joining the US military

Aside from the salary, non-citizens who enlist stand a chance of getting their U.S. citizenship faster.

They also have access to fully funded healthcare, guaranteed housing allowances, and access to educational benefits that can cover the cost of a university degree during or after service. There are also retirement benefits.

US Army shows salary breakdown for officers

Legit.ng also reported that the United States military published the annual salaries of its officers on its official website.

The details show the yearly pay of personnel such as privates, corporals, sergeants, and warrant officers for the first two years in each rank.

It also explains that salaries increase after certain years of service, with different pay levels for each rank and class.

Source: Legit.ng