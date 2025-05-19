Actress Grace Charis Bassey surprises fans by announcing she has joined the US Navy and has become an American citizen

She says the milestone was in honour of her father, Asido Bassey Effah, and credited her success to faith and her Nigerian roots

Grace explains in an earlier interview that her transition from Belinda to her current name was God-ordained

Nollywood actress turned American sailor, Grace Charis Bassey, has shared the inspiring news of her transformation from the movie set to military service in the United States.

The 33-year-old Nollywood star, who previously went by the name Belinda Effah, took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had completed her US Navy boot camp training and has now become a citizen of the United States.

Sharing a photo of herself in her military uniform, the actress expressed gratitude to God, family, and supporters, stating that her journey wasn’t easy, but she carried her “roots, faith, and vision” throughout.

Actress Grace Charis Bassey surprises fans by announcing she has joined the US Navy. Photos: @gracecharisbassey/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Last week, I graduated from U.S. Navy boot camp as a Sailor and took the oath as a citizen of the United States. Nigeria raised me. America challenged me. I stand today stronger and more determined than ever. Thank you to everyone who believed in me. This is just the beginning. In Honor of my Late Father - Naval CDR Asido Bassey Effah.”

Her revelation stirred reactions online, especially from fans who recall her name change from Belinda to Grace back in 2021.

In an old interview with The PUNCH, the actress shared that the decision came after a spiritual encounter where God renamed her.

She explained:

“Belinda literally means ‘beautiful serpent."

She added that the name never truly sat well with her. “God changed my name to Grace after a divine encounter.”

She also described her rebranding as a strategy to realign herself with a higher purpose, assuring fans that while the name may have changed, her identity and values remain grounded.

See her post here:

Netizens react to Grace’s transformation:

The news sparked a wave of positive reactions from fans and colleagues who flooded her page with heartfelt messages:

@rockthecarpetwithusenika gushed:

“Dang girl! No wonder you went off the grid! Been worried about you but look at what you went and did, @gracecharisbassey. I'M SO FREAKING PROUD OF YOU!”

@vanessateemsma wrote:

“My goddess, my QUEEN!! My very best friend! It is an honor to stand beside you in this moment. God did it but you were his vessel and will continue to do his work. Amen 🙏”

@uss.austin_agida, another Navy officer, added:

“Wow Congratulations Grace and welcome to the Fleet. You made my childhood incredibly interesting watching you on screen and now you are here doing more and more great things. Congratulations and let’s do it!!!”

@litechventures took a swipe at local media:

“Big shoutout sist ,Nigerian bloggers won’t see this massive achievement.”

@sylveterpeterson praised her spiritual growth:

“Sharp. I'm so overwhelmed and proud of you. Your Grace is really at work. Glory be to God. A big congrats to you Charis 🫡”

@dontomworldwide simply said:

“Congratulations my dear, you have made yourself and us proud.”

She says the milestone was in honour of her father Asido Bassey Effah. Photo: @gracecharisbassey/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress explains switching profession

While Bassey dumped acting for the US Navy, Legit.ng earlier reported how award-winning filmmaker Ife Olujuyigbe dumped engineering for the screen.

She explained switching professions, saying her training in Engineering was to prepare her for a new profession.

She stated that filmmaking, at its core, is problem-solving, and engineering has taught her to think in systems.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng