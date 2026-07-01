Village People frontman Victor Willis has died after a short but aggressive illness at the age of 74, according to the band's official announcement

The legendary singer co-wrote timeless disco classics including YMCA , Go West and In The Navy

Fans across the world are celebrating the remarkable legacy of one of disco music's most recognisable voices

The global music industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of legendary disco star Victor Willis, the iconic lead singer and co-writer of some of Village People's biggest hits.

Willis died on Monday, June 30, 2026, after battling what was described as a short but aggressive illness, according to an announcement shared on the group's official social media pages, reports The BBC.

Victor Willis died on Monday, June 30, 2026, after battling a short but aggressive illness. Photos: Victor Willis.

Source: Instagram

He was 74.

In a brief statement, the legendary disco group expressed sadness over the loss of their longtime frontman while requesting privacy for his family during this difficult period.

"We are profoundly sad to announce the death of Victor Willis, lead singer of Village People. Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026, of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested," the statement read.

Sky News also reported that the late singer was born in Texas. Willis became one of the defining voices of the disco era after helping to found Village People in the late 1970s.

The singer was instrumental in writing and performing some of the group's biggest global anthems, including YMCA, Go West and In The Navy.

Known for performing in the costume of either a police officer or a naval officer, Willis helped transform Village People into one of the most recognisable musical acts in the world.

Japanese actor Miwa Akihiro dies at 91

Legit.ng also reported the death of legendary Japanese singer, actor, and voice performer Miwa Akihiro. His unforgettable performances in some of Studio Ghibli's most iconic films earned him admiration across generations.

Akihiro died peacefully on June 20 at the age of 91, according to his management agency, which announced the news through Japanese media on Monday, as reported by International Press.

The agency disclosed that the veteran entertainer had slowed down his public activities over the past year because of his age and had been focusing on regaining his strength before his health rapidly deteriorated in recent months.

Legit.ng also reported in May the killing of a fast-rising Afro-pop singer, Sabi, in Lagos.

The artist, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, was reportedly killed in a late-night attack at a hotel in Lagos state.

According to his younger brother, Kingsley, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, March 24. He claimed that a group of unidentified young men stormed the hotel where the singer was lodged and opened fire. Before his death, Sabi had begun carving a space for himself in Nigeria’s competitive music industry.

Victor Willis co-wrote timeless disco classics including "YMCA", "Go West" and "In The Navy". Photo: Victor Willis.

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

Source: Legit.ng