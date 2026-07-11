FIFA President has paid a glowing tribute to Jayden Adams after the South African star died at 25

Gianni Infantino wrote a message on his Instagram page after the 2026 FIFA World Cup star’s death

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder featured in all group stage games for Bafana Bafana in the USA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a message to the South African football family after the unfortunate passion of midfielder Jayden Adams.

News broke on Saturday that Adams, 25, who featured for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has tragically passed away at his home in Stellenbosch.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams dies at 25. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The Mamelodi Sundowns star lost his grandmother during the World Cup, but stayed on before South Africa were eliminated in the Round of 32.

Infantino pays tribute to Jayden Adams

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrote a message on his Instagram story to say a tribute to one of the rising stars in South African football who passed away.

“It's so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation's historic FIFA World Cup campaign,” Infantino wrote.

“My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”

CAF reacts to Adams’ death

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF reacted after the unfortunate death of South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25.

The African football governing body shared a post mourning the CAF Champions League winner’s death weeks after playing at the 2026 World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng