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FIFA President Sends Message to South Africa As World Cup Star Jayden Adams Dies at 25
Football

FIFA President Sends Message to South Africa As World Cup Star Jayden Adams Dies at 25

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • FIFA President has paid a glowing tribute to Jayden Adams after the South African star died at 25
  • Gianni Infantino wrote a message on his Instagram page after the 2026 FIFA World Cup star’s death
  • The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder featured in all group stage games for Bafana Bafana in the USA

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a message to the South African football family after the unfortunate passion of midfielder Jayden Adams.

News broke on Saturday that Adams, 25, who featured for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has tragically passed away at his home in Stellenbosch.

Jayden Adams, Bafana Bafana, South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup, USA.
Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams dies at 25. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.
Source: Getty Images

The Mamelodi Sundowns star lost his grandmother during the World Cup, but stayed on before South Africa were eliminated in the Round of 32.

Infantino pays tribute to Jayden Adams

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrote a message on his Instagram story to say a tribute to one of the rising stars in South African football who passed away.

Read also

CAF reacts as South Africa’s World Cup star Jayden Adams dies at 25

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“It's so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation's historic FIFA World Cup campaign,” Infantino wrote.
“My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”

CAF reacts to Adams’ death

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF reacted after the unfortunate death of South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25.

The African football governing body shared a post mourning the CAF Champions League winner’s death weeks after playing at the 2026 World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

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FIFA World Cup
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