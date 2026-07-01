Grace Bassey recently shared adorable pictures on social media, hinting at her engagement

The Nollywood actress and US Navy officer flaunted her engagement ring while hiding her fiancé's identity

While many congratulated the actress, others questioned her decision to hide fiance's identity from social media

Grace-Charis Bassey Effah, the Nollywood actress turned United States Navy officer, is set to walk down the aisle after she hinted at her engagement to her partner.

She shared the exciting news on her Facebook page on Tuesday, June 30, sharing a series of photos with her fiance. While she kept his identity private by hiding his face, she proudly showed off her engagement ring.

Nollywood star turned US Navy officer Grace Bassey sparks mixed reactions as she hides her fiancé's identity. Credit: gracebassey

Source: Instagram

Grace also shared details about the proposal, but expressed gratitude and excitement as she celebrated the milestone.

In a caption of the pictures she shared, the actress wrote,

“Answered prayers. “It feels like a dream, but when true love finds you, you melt.”

The engagement marked a new chapter for Grace, who stepped away from Nollywood to pursue a military career in the United States.

Congratulory messages pour in for actress Grace Bassey as she hints at her engagement. Credit: gracebassey

Source: Instagram

Grace, formerly known as Belinda Effah, made headlines in 2025 after she announced that she had graduated from the United States Navy boot camp and became a United States citizen after taking the oath of allegiance. She dedicated the achievement to her late father, retired Naval Commander Asido Bassey Effah.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu has announced that he has officially joined the United States Army.

The actor, who now resides in Los Angeles, California, shared the exciting update with fans on his official Instagram page, revealing that he had just completed an intensive 10-week military training programme.

Grace Bassey's social media post announcing her engagement is below:

Reactions as Grace Bassey announces her engagement

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens expressed doubt, claiming it was for a movie. Read the comments below:

Esther Jackson commented:

"It's a movie."

Benson Billions Okafor commented:

"Hide am my sister, naija babes no dey use eye see fine man, & e come be say him pocket full, & his gbola com dey gud, de rest na otilo. Congratulations by the way Grace."

Uche Prince wrote:

"Abeg show him make i see if Na Emeka my brother wey don get two wife's."

Chong Dah Chong Dah commented:

"I can never hide man again oooo,the one I hide it's happened to be someone husband and some people Dad."

Joshua Badung commented:

"How true is the true love that you're hiding his face?"

De WISE commented:

"Them no dey hide true love, only stolen love. A clear conscience guy won't even permit this. If there's no skeleton in the cupboard, then fling it open. That's the beauty of love and joy."

Grace Bassey completes 8-mile hike

Legit.ng previously reported that Grace Charis Bassey caused a stir with recent pictures from a training exercise.

Bassey, who was spotted with other officers in military uniforms, disclosed that she participated in a hike up and down a mountain.

According to the actress, it was an eight-mile journey with over 60lbs of load on her back. Expressing excitement, Bassey bragged about how she was able to complete the rigorous exercise.

Source: Legit.ng