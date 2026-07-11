Lamine Yamal declared that France should fear Spain more than any other team heading into their July 14 World Cup semi-final

Spain booked their last-four spot by beating Belgium 1-0 in the quarter-finals, marking their first semi-final since winning the 2010 World Cup

France are chasing a third consecutive World Cup final appearance after reaching the final in both 2018 and 2022

Lamine Yamal has delivered a pointed message to France, warning Didier Deschamps' side that Spain are the opponents they should be most wary of as the two European giants prepare to meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals on July 14 in Dallas, Texas.

The Barcelona teenager, who celebrates his 19th birthday the day before the fixture, pointed to Spain's recent record against France as grounds for confidence heading into the blockbuster encounter.

Lamine Yamal has sent a serious warning to France ahead of Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Les Blues. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Yamal has fired a bold warning to France ahead of the semi-final clash.

"I think that if France has to fear anyone, it's us……as we're the ones who have knocked them out before," Yamal said.

Spain's path to the semi-finals

La Roja secured their place in the final four after Mikel Merino's late winner gave Spain a 1-0 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals.

According to Dario AS, it is the first occasion since lifting the trophy in 2010 that Spain have advanced to the semi-final stage of a World Cup, making their current run all the more significant.

France, meanwhile, are bidding to reach a third successive World Cup final.

Les Bleus claimed the title in 2018 with a commanding 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow, then returned to the final four years later in Qatar, only to fall short against Argentina on penalties after a dramatic draw.

History favours Spain ahead of semi-final

Despite both nations accumulating 17 World Cup appearances, Friday's contest will be only the second time they have faced each other at the tournament.

Their solitary previous meeting came in the 2006 Round of 16, when France fought back from a David Villa penalty to win 3-1.

In the broader head-to-head picture, Spain hold the upper hand, leading the all-time series with 17 wins against France's 13, with seven draws from 37 meetings.

Recent form reinforces that advantage: Spain beat France 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semi-finals and edged them 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals as recently as June 5, 2025.

With Spain seeking a second world title and France chasing a record-equalling third final appearance in a row, the stage in Dallas is set for one of the most compelling semi-final contests in recent World Cup memory.

World Cup semi-final matchup confirmed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the thrilling quarter-finals leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final matchups, where France and Spain have emerged victorious.

As the two giants prepare to clash, Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente expresses unwavering confidence, hinting at a rivalry steeped in history and ambition that could electrify fans around the globe.

Source: Legit.ng