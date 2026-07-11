The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has updated its electronic visa (eVisa) system guidelines ahead of the 2026 travel season

Under the newly released digital framework, a total of 13 Asian nations have been approved for the fast-track immigration portal

The updated eVisa permits multiple entries, allowing travellers to stay for up to 90 days in a single year for leisure or business

In line with its strategic Vision 2030 goal to welcome millions of global travellers, the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has released its updated 2026 electronic visa (eVisa) guidelines.

The digital immigration portal allows eligible foreign nationals to skip traditional consular visits, making travel to the Middle Eastern nation much easier.

Saudi Arabia shares the list of 13 Asian countries that are eligible for its eVisa in 2026. Photo credit: Prince Salman

Source: UGC

Among the 66 countries approved globally, 13 Asian countries have been officially listed as eligible for the fast-track eVisa.

Full list of eligible Asian countries in 2026

The official Saudi eVisa portal lists the following Asian nations as fully eligible for online application:

Azerbaijan

Brunei

China (including Hong Kong and Macau)

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Malaysia

Maldives

Singapore

South Korea

Tajikistan

Thailand

Turkey

Uzbekistan

What the 2026 Saudi eVisa Offers

The tourist eVisa is designed to encourage international exploration and simplify transit. According to Visit Saudi, the 2026 travel framework includes the following key features:

One-Year Validity: The eVisa acts as a multiple-entry travel document valid for 12 months from the date of issue.

90-Day Stay Limit: Visitors are allowed to spend up to 90 days total in Saudi Arabia within the single-year validity period.

Permitted Activities: The visa covers general tourism, attendance at local festivals and events, visits to relatives, and performing the Umrah pilgrimage.

Important Restrictions: The tourist eVisa does not permit holders to engage in academic study, nor does it allow them to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which requires a specialised Hajj visa.

Saudi Arabia list African countries for eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially listed only three African countries whose citizens qualify for its eVisa in 2026.

The eVisa grants a one-year, multiple-entry permit allowing stays of up to 90 days for tourism and Umrah visits, Legit.ng confirmed.

Source: Legit.ng