CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe released a statement mourning South African midfielder Jayden Adams who died at 25

Adams had represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before Bafana Bafana were eliminated in the Round of 32

The Mamelodi Sundowns player was announced dead on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at his home in Stellenbosch

Dr Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has mourned the passing of South African footballer Jayden Adams, who

Adams who featured for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup died at just 25 years old at his home in Stellenbosch on Saturday, 11 July 2026.

South Africa's World Cup star Jayden Adams dies at 25. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Motsepe released an official statement through the CAF official website, expressing deep condolences over the loss of the young midfielder.

He described the news as deeply saddening, extending his sympathies to Adams' family, friends, teammates, and the entire South African football community.

For Motsepe it is deeply personal, as a South African, CAF President and as the Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns before he took over the reins at CAF.

The 25-year-old was a key member of the Mamelodi Sundowns’ squad that won the 2026 CAF Champions League, the second in the club’s history.

He featured in all three group stage matches for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to help them reach the knockout stage for the first time in history.

Infantino pays tribute to Jayden Adams

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid tribute to Jayden Adams after the South African midfielder’s tragic death.

Infantino published a statement on his Instagram page expressing deep shock at the death of the promising South African midfield star.

Source: Legit.ng