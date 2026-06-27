The waves of insecurity in the country have remained a concern to many Nigerians, as well as prominent figures

The reports of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oyo state were also a talking point among Nigerians

While several celebrities lent their voices publicly, silence from others sparked mixed reactions on social media

The attack on three schools, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Community Grammar School, and L.A. Primary School, in Yawota and Ahoro-Esienle, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state, by bandits on May 15, 2026, has remained at the centre of public discussion in Nigeria amid concerns about the insecurity in the country.

Recall that during the attack, scores of schoolchildren and teachers were kidnapped and have been held captive. Unfortunately, one teacher was killed in captivity.

Wizkid's silence amid insecurity in Nigeria sparks reactions, Davido faces backlash for speaking. Credit: wizkidayo/davido

Source: Instagram

Following the attack, many Nigerians, including prominent figures like Davido, Falz, Emeka Ike and VeryDarkMan, took to various means to speak against the attack and insecurity in the country.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido appeared on stage for the FIFA World Cup countdown concert in a customised outfit honouring the pupils and teachers abducted in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

His outfit spotlighted the security crisis in Nigeria as he demanded immediate government action for the victims who remain in captivity, an action that led to a heated exchange between him and Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri.

Although Davido spoke out against insecurity, top celebrities like Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide sparked mixed reactions with their silence.

Federal and state governments said they are working with security agencies to secure the release of the abductees unharmed. Credit: abat

Source: Facebook

While the federal and state governments have stated that they are working with security agencies to secure the release of the abductees unharmed, Legit.ng in this article takes a look at why many prominent figures, including celebrities, shy away from speaking about insecurity publicly

1. Fear of prosecution and intimidation

In June 2025, controversial street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, in a viral video, opened up on why many celebrities are reluctant to speak against the insecurity in the country.

The Zeh Nation label owner explained that fear of government persecution is the main reason.

According to Portable, some are still being punished for past remarks. The singer claimed that celebrities in Nigeria risk arrest, harassment, or even having their passports seized if they openly criticise the authorities.

This was his response to British-Nigerian rapper Skepta’s call for Nigerian celebrities to demand justice and speak out against the economic hardship and insecurity.

Recall that in 2021, the police arrested skit maker and activist Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni, at the Lekki tollgate.

The comedian had joined other protesters at the tollgate to express his dissatisfaction with the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry allowing the Lekki Concession Company to reopen the Lekki tollgate on Saturday.

Macaroni's silence during the heat of insecurity in 2026 was felt on social media, with his colleague Nasboi defending him.

2. Cancel culture and toxic social media backlash

The cancel culture, which is now a thing on the Nigerian social media space, as well as toxic backlash, is one of the reasons many celebrities steer clear of speaking about public issues.

Recall that Davido, who spoke against insecurity on X was heavily criticised and trolled. Reacting to the backlash he faced, the DMW label owner said,

“Talk, dem go abuse you. No talk, dem go still abuse you”

3. Personal ties and political affiliations

It is public knowledge that some celebrities in the entertainment industry have close ties with the political class. Others are also affiliated with political parties, including the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

These ties tend to create conflicts of interest that make it difficult for them to share their stance on public issues.

Speaking up against insecurity could see them lose shows, brand deals, and funding.

4. Percieved privileges

Some figures choose to avoid topics about insecurity because of the perceived privileges they have access to.

Unlike average Nigerians, many prominent figures can easily afford the lifestyle that could ensure their protection.

Davido trolls APC praise singer Rarara

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and the All Progressives Congress (APC) praise singer, Dauda Kahutu, aka Rarara, caused a buzz on social media with their heated exchange.

The drama began after Rarara released a video on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, criticising Davido for raising awareness about insecurity in Nigeria at a global event.

Not ready to let it slide, the DMW label boss fired back at the Northern singer.

Source: Legit.ng