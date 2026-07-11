Brazilian influencer Kauana Bilhar died after falling from the 27th floor of a high-rise building in Dubai on July 7, 2026

Kauana's mother, Darla Bilhar, travelled to Dubai to follow the investigation and bring her daughter's body home

In an emotional video, Darla pleaded for empathy and called out rumours and disrespectful comments about her late daughter

Brazilian social media influencer and content creator Kauana Bilhar, who had built a following of over 20,000 on Instagram, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, after falling from the 27th floor of a high-rise building in Dubai. She was 26 years old.

Her uncle confirmed to Brazilian outlet G1 that Kauana, who had been living in the UAE for two years, fell from the balcony of her room.

Brazilian influencer Kauana Bilhar dies at 26 after 27th-floor fall in Dubai. Photo: kauanabilhar

Source: Instagram

Local authorities are still investigating the circumstances of her death.

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement confirming it is "monitoring the case and remains available to the family to provide appropriate consular assistance" through the Brazilian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, People magazine reported.

Her mother, Darla Bilhar, travelled to Dubai to be close to the investigation and accompany her daughter's remains back home.

Darla Bilhar defends her daughter's memory

Two days after the tragedy, on Thursday, July 9, Darla Bilhar posted a video on Instagram speaking directly to the public.

Addressing rumours and unkind commentary that had circulated following the news of Kauana's death, the grieving mother described the moment as "the worst moment of my life."

She said she felt compelled to speak because her daughter could no longer defend herself against "the accusations, the mean comments, the stories being made up about her."

"I have to watch my daughter's memory being judged, exposed, disrespected by people who didn't know her story. It's easy to be a judge when the pain belongs to someone else," Darla said in the video, which she delivered in Portuguese.

"It's hard to imagine what our family is going through right now."

Brazilian influencer Kauana Bilhar dies at 26, mother pleads for respect amid rumours. Photo: kauanabilhar

Source: Instagram

Darla urged journalists and media outlets worldwide to handle the story with "responsibility and dignity," and she made a direct appeal to those spreading unverified information online.

"To all those spreading rumors or giving opinions without knowing the facts, I ask just one thing — have empathy. Today it's my daughter, tomorrow it could be someone you love," she said.

She also added:

"No mother should have to bury a daughter, and no mother should have to fight to defend the honor of someone who's already gone while grieving."

Kauana Bilhar's final Instagram post

Kauana Bilhar's last post on her Instagram grid came on June 25, less than two weeks before her death.

She shared news of finally becoming the owner of a British Shorthair cat, recounting how she had previously been scammed while trying to adopt the breed.

The late influencer wrote warmly about her new pet, saying:

"He has brought even more joy to my days."

South Africa footballer Jayden Adams dies at 25

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South African football was thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25.

His passing came just weeks after he represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he featured in all three group stage matches before the team’s exit against Canada

Adams, who rose through Stellenbosch FC’s youth ranks before joining Sundowns in 2024, had built a decorated career, and his death has sent shockwaves through the football community both locally and internationally.

Source: Legit.ng