Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu revealed he has officially enlisted in the United States Army after completing 10 weeks of military training

The actor stated that the demanding journey tested his strength physically and mentally, but he never lost sight of his goal

Momodu dedicated the milestone to his late father, explaining how the enlistment fulfilled a promise he made to honour his legacy

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu has announced that he has officially joined the United States Army.

The actor, who now resides in Los Angeles, California, shared the exciting update with fans on his official Instagram page, revealing that he had just completed an intensive 10-week military training programme.

Joseph Momodu says he officially enlisted in the United States Army after completing 10 weeks of military training. Photo: Joseph Momodu.

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, the journey pushed him beyond limits and transformed him in ways he never imagined.

Reflecting on his experience, the actor described military training as one of the toughest periods of his life.

He disclosed that he spent 10 weeks completely cut off from communication while undergoing rigorous drills that demanded both physical endurance and mental resilience.

Momodu admitted there were moments when he questioned whether he had made the right decision.

He wrote:

"From inception, I have always believed in achievements earned through merit, which is why I constantly push myself beyond limits. "This particular one was forged through tears, fear of failure, resilience, endless days, short nights, fatigue, rain, and the scorching sun."

He added:

"There were moments of doubt and times I questioned myself, 'Who send me message sef?' But I never lost sight of the finish line. We trained tirelessly, were broken down and rebuilt. I went to sleep a civilian and woke up a soldier. Ten weeks of being incommunicado. Ten weeks of learning to find comfort in discomfort."

Momodu Explains Why the U.S. Army

Beyond achieving a personal dream, Momodu revealed that the decision carried deep emotional significance.

He explained that enlisting in the military allowed him to continue the legacy left behind by his late father, who served in the Nigerian Police Force before his passing two decades ago.

According to the actor, the timing was symbolic.

"Twenty years after his passing, I picked up the baton where he left off in the Nigerian Police Force and carried it forward by getting enlisted into the United States Army," he wrote.

Momodu also announced his official military designation as Specialist (SPC) J.A. Momodu of the 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3-10, 3rd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

The actor dedicated the achievement to his late father and the Royal Family of Oba Momodu II of the Avyuele Clan in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He also appreciated his social media manager, friends, supporters, and the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Burbank, California, for standing by him throughout the demanding journey.

Read the post here:

Fans, colleagues congratulate Joseph Momodu

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@divagold_ stated:

"1k dolllllllzzzzzz weldone my baby"

@whitemoney__ shared:

"Chaiii this one sweet me die congratulations fam OTAMIEMIE"

@spencypillz noted:

"I never see this kind congratulations under naija army post before…omo"

Joseph Momodu had earlier auditioned at Tyler Perry's studio. Photos: Joseph Momodu/Tyler Perry.

Source: Instagram

Actress Grace Bassey becomes sailor in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that Grace Charis Bassey, who turned American sailor, has shared the inspiring news of her transformation from the movie set to military service in the United States.

The 33-year-old Nollywood star, who previously went by the name Belinda Effah, took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had completed her US Navy boot camp training and has now become a citizen of the United States

Source: Legit.ng