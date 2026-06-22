Deputy Inspector General of Police Adegoke Fayoade has assured Nigerians that security agencies are making efforts to secure the release of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State

The police declined to comment on reports of ransom demands, maintaining that all attention remained focused on rescuing the victims safely

Fayoade disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force had continued to pursue reforms including recruitment, technology deployment and improved intelligence sharing

Fresh hope has emerged for the release of dozens of pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo State following assurances from the police that efforts to rescue them are progressing.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South-West, Adegoke Fayoade, said security agencies are working intensively to secure the freedom of the victims who were kidnapped during attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

Security personnel participate in operations aimed at rescuing victims of the Oyo school abduction. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Twitter

When will abducted Oyo victims return?

Speaking during a visit to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Monday, June 22, as reported by Premium Times, Fayoade said all relevant agencies, alongside government authorities, remain committed to ending the ordeal of the captives.

“The update is that all agencies, including the government, are working very hard. And I can assure you within the shortest possible time, the children and their teachers will be free,” he said.

The police chief declined to comment on reports that the kidnappers had demanded ransom payments or sought the release of detained associates.

“We don’t know anything about ransom because we don’t talk about ransom. So, all efforts are directed towards getting the abductees free from the capture,” he said.

What is latest on rescue efforts?

The assurance comes amid heightened concern over the fate of the victims, whose abduction sparked public outrage and renewed debate about security around schools, particularly in rural communities.

Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier disclosed that a Nigerian Army lieutenant lost his life during operations aimed at rescuing the victims. The governor also assured residents that authorities were deploying every available resource to secure their release.

The schoolchildren and their teachers were taken on 15 May when armed men invaded communities in Oriire Local Government Area. The attackers reportedly killed a teacher before forcing the victims into a nearby forest.

How is police improving security?

Beyond the ongoing rescue operation, Fayoade outlined measures being pursued by the Nigeria Police Force to strengthen security across the South-West.

According to him, the force is expanding recruitment, improving welfare for personnel and increasing the use of technology in crime fighting. He revealed that work is ongoing on a national data centre that would improve information sharing among security agencies.

“Top on the list is looking at how we are going to improve manpower because we are aware that 40,000 policemen will be recruited, and it has even started. Another area of importance is talking about the welfare of the men, which is paramount to the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

Fayoade added that officers would soon receive specialised training in artificial intelligence and other technology-driven investigative tools as part of broader policing reforms.

Commuters stranded as protesters block major Ibadan road

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that traffic was brought to a standstill in parts of Ibadan on Monday, June 22, as activists under the banner of the Take It Back Movement staged a protest over rising insecurity and the continued captivity of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

The demonstrators converged on the busy Iwo Road corridor at about 10 a.m., blocking movement and causing lengthy queues of vehicles.

Source: Legit.ng