Saint Janet's children disclosed that the Juju and Highlife singer complained of chest pain and breathing difficulties before she died

The singer had performed at an overnight event in Sango, Ogun State, and went to the market the day she died

Her family has announced funeral activities scheduled for August 25 and 26 as a nine-day prayer period begins

The children of veteran Juju and Highlife singer Iyun Ayilore, popularly known as Saint Janet, have opened up about the final hours of their mother's life.

They revealed she showed no signs of distress until the evening she died.

Saint Janet's manager confirmed her passing on 2 August, though no cause of death was given at the time.

Saint Janet's children disclosed that the Juju and Highlife singer complained of chest pain and breathing difficulties before she died. Photos: Saint Janet.

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Alore TV, three of her children, Omowunmi, Orinayo and Fola Ayilore, described what took place in the hours leading up to her death.

Her daughter Omowunmi said the singer had performed at an all-night event in Sango, Ogun State, the night before she died and was in good spirits throughout.

"She performed the previous night. People even celebrated her with applause. We did not suspect anything. After the show we came home and slept. The show was overnight," she said.

The following day, the singer visited a local market and returned home around 6 pm, after which she prepared her own meal. It was only after cooking that Omowunmi noticed something was wrong.

"After she finished cooking, she checked around the house to see if there was anything else for her to do. I later noticed she was holding her chest. She said she felt like something wanted to drop off her chest. Her breathing was no longer regular," Omowunmi recalled.

As her condition deteriorated, the family rushed Saint Janet to hospital.

Her son Orinayo said medical staff attended to her immediately on arrival.

"I was told that she was having difficulty breathing. We took her to the hospital, and she was being attended to immediately. It was when they were looking for pulse that she gave up," he said.

Omowunmi added that the singer was admitted and placed on oxygen in under 10 minutes.

Her daughter Fola confirmed the singer had not been unwell before the incident.

"She complained of chest pain. It is my sister that can explain better. She was not sick. They said she went to the market to buy food stuff. I also saw the soup she was preparing. They came to call me that she was dead," she said.

Fola also described her mother as a deeply caring woman. "She was a good mother. She always ensured that people around her ate," she added.

Manager Shares Last Call With Singer

Saint Janet's manager, who accompanied her to the Sango performance, said nothing seemed amiss during the show. He recalled that on the day of her death, she called him to say she was cooking soup and would ring him back later.

The family has since set up a committee to oversee burial arrangements. A nine-day period of prayers and thanksgiving has already begun, with funeral activities planned for 25 and 26 August. The family urged fans and well-wishers to keep them in prayer during this period.

Watch the YouTube video of Sain Janet's children's interview here:

Saint Janet's funeral activities are scheduled for August 25 and 26. Photo: Saint Janet.

Source: Instagram

Spiritual leader Emmanuel Alogbo dies.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide announced the death of its Spiritual Father, His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo, at age 93.

The church revealed he died peacefully at his Lagos residence in the early hours of July 30, 2026, surrounded by family and staff. In a statement, the church described Alogbo as a devoted servant of God and declared seven days of prayer sessions in his honour.

Source: Legit.ng