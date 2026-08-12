Nigerian comedian Brain Jotter shared a video after suspected thugs blocked his vehicle on a Lagos road and demanded money before letting him pass

The skit maker compared the experience to a lion escaping from a zoo, captioning his post 'Our Reality in Lagos'

Fans flooded the comments section, with many warning that the area boy menace had spread beyond Lagos Island to the mainland

Nigerian comedian and content creator Chukwuebuka Amuzie, widely known as Brain Jotter, has raised the alarm after suspected area boys blocked his car on a Lagos road on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, refusing to let him drive through without paying a settlement fee.

The skit maker shared the incident on his official Instagram page, posting a selfie-style video filmed from inside his luxury Mercedes-Benz while a crowd of men surrounded the vehicle outside.

Skit maker Brain Jotter shares his experience with Lagos thugs. Credit: brainjotter.

Source: Instagram

He captioned the post: "Nigerian zoo keepers are the worst. We lack good wildlife and they let a lion escape from the zoo this is sad."

The incident sits within a growing pattern of complaints from entertainers, professionals and everyday residents about the activities of miscreants across Lagos.

Brain Jotter's post quickly went viral, reigniting debate about public safety and the unchecked behaviour of street touts in the city.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bimbo Ademoye also made headlines after she clashed with thugs at a movie location.

Nigerians express concern following Brain Jotter's encounter with thugs in Lagos state. Credit: brainjotter.

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video Brain Jotter shared of his experience with thugs in Lagos is below:

Fans React to Brain Jotter's Ordeal

Reactions poured in on Instagram after the video surfaced. Many expressed outrage, while others shared their own experiences with area boys in different parts of Lagos.

@official_super_star_angel commented:

"This is becoming too much, something has to be done about this and their entitlement is really alarming,,, that's how they disgrace us when speed came to Nigeria"

@bright_carter reacted:

"Werey! 😂 Na only lion you see you dey complain. We wey dey see tiger, lion, giraffe, leopard and crocodile on a daily nkor ????"

@feesahbeauty wrote:

"Wildlife indeed 😄"

@gbokus777 warned:

"This is just the beginning, you will see the main movie next year during the election"

@mozorision observed:

"The trajectory this country is taking is baffling. Sadly, nothing will be done about this ugly incident, and the failure to hold anyone accountable will only embolden other agberos to act with even greater impunity."

@tinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnny noted:

"Giving them money means youre promoting them 😂😂😂 …"

Why Phyna slammed Brain Jotter

Legit.ng reported earlier that Phyna tackled Brain Jotter for allegedly using her name to chase clout.

This was after an X handle with the name Brian Jotter, a parody comedian, shared a tweet about the reality star.

She recounted her journey to fame while clapping back at the skit maker.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng