Actress Regina Chukwu spoke out after she was stopped at the entrance of Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe's triplets' Thanksgiving party on Wednesday, August 12

A viral video captured Chukwu and fellow actress Victoria Adeboye being kept waiting and questioned at the venue's entrance

Chukwu teased a full 'story time' about the incident while showing off her look for the night

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu has finally addressed the moment she was held up at the entrance of Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe's triplets' Thanksgiving celebration on Wednesday, 12 August, after footage of the incident spread rapidly online.

Taking to Instagram the following day, Thursday, 13 August, Chukwu confirmed the awkward encounter happened but held back the full account, promising her followers a detailed "story time" soon.

Actress Regina Chukwu spoke out after she was stopped at the entrance of Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe's triplets' Thanksgiving party. Photos: Regina Chukwu.

Source: Instagram

For now, she chose to shift the spotlight to her appearance that evening, crediting her glam team for their hard work.

She wrote:

"I am coming with a story time on what happened yesterday but first lets appreciate my glam team and their dedication. You can say anything but yall will admit i look really good yesterday My glam didnt come to play!"

Regina Chukwu and Victoria Adeboye Stopped at the Gate

A video that has since gone viral shows Chukwu arriving at the venue alongside fellow actress Victoria Adeboye.

The two were visibly held at the entrance, where they were made to wait and subjected to questioning before being allowed to proceed.

A separate clip later surfaced showing that Chukwu eventually gained entry into the event, suggesting the situation was resolved, though the full details of what transpired remain unclear pending her promised account.

The Thanksgiving party was held in honour of the newborn triplets of popular Yoruba actors Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo'Bimpe, and drew significant attention from the entertainment community.

Read the post of Regina Chukwu's about the event here:

Reactions trail Regina Chukwu's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@akinsanyaanu stated:

"Dont mind them Aunty Regina I almost fought my sister abt the issue yesterday when we were talking abt it, I love you jare my love"

@rhythm_hann noted:

"I think u should just let it go ...I handled whatever happened their maturely and the celebrants also commented also thanking u for showing up....leave everyone on deir assumption and move .....ALL D SAME U LOOK STUNNING"

The Thanksgiving party was held in honour of the newborn triplets of popular Yoruba actors Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo'Bimpe. Photo: Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe shows off luxury push gift from husband

Legit.ng also reported that Mo Bimpe unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking, and everyday chaos taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng